Zamboanga MLV Valientes upbeat on pro stint with NBL
The Zamboanga Valientes
NBL Pilipinas
(Philstar.com) - September 12, 2020 - 1:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Zamboanga City MLV Valientes will finally experience playing for a prestigious professional homegrown league in the Philippines.

Owned by Rolando “Junnie” Navarro Jr., the Valientes are raring to play for the National Basketball League (NBL) after turning professional last Wednesday with the recognition given by the Games and Amusements Board under Chairman Abraham Mitra.

“Valientes will always be there for Zamboangueños, win or lose. We want Zamboangueños to play, we know Zamboangueño are good players, we already proved that in National PRISAA when Zamboanga won two championships, champions in NBA 3x3 champion in the country,” said Navarro.

Besides Navarro, supporting the team is top Australian accounting firm MLV, which is owned by Michael Venezuala. 

“It has been a dream of every Zamboangueño basketball players to play professionally,” added Navarro.

Navarro likewise thanked the teams other supporters such as Cory Navarro, Kings manpower, Big fundamental basketball acadamy, Ultra Pi Water-Calixto Street, Kamiseta Mindanao and Vice Cosmetics Zamboanga.

“Valientes are the original team of Zamboanga, the only team from Mindanao and the first pro team in Zamboanga. The fans are very excited to see our team finally play in the pro league.”

Navarro announced the appointment of new head coach Joseph Romarate, a proud Zamboangueño, while the players are led by former University of the East’s Gino Jumaoas from Boalan, Das “Tausug Hero” Esa from Barangay San Jose, AA Fabian and Jon Rebollos from Sta. Maria.

The NBL is the second active professional league in the country after the PBA.

