EJ Obiena pulls off 5th podium finish

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Olympics-bound EJ Obiena had his fifth podium finish this season after claiming the bronze medal in the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland early Saturday morning.

Obiena booked the third place finish with 5.52m in his second attempt, tied with Matt Ludwig of the United States.

Hometown bet Robert Sobera also cleared 5.52m but made it in his first attempt, giving him the silver medal.

Another Poland bet, Piotr Lisek, took home the gold with a 5.72m clearance.

In his previous tournament, Obiena bagged his first gold medal of the season at the 2020 Ostrava Golden Spike in the Czech Republic.

Obiena is waitlisted to compete in another tournament Sunday at the ISTAF Continental Tour in Berlin.

His other upcoming meets are the Rome Diamond League on September 17 and the Doha Diamond League on September 24.

Out of his seven tournaments this season, Obiena has found himself in the podium five times.

His participation in one of the meets was cut short due to heavy rain.

Obiena's preparation for the delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics is in full swing with a number of tournaments slated in the coming weeks.