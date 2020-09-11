COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Philippine billiards chief resigns, cites health reasons
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 11, 2020 - 3:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Billiards Sports Confederation of the Philippines president Ramon Malinao yesterday tendered his resignation as president of the group due to health reasons.

“Due to failing health and upon doctor’s advice, the undersigned hereby tenders his resignation as president and member of the board of directors of the BSCP effective immediately,” said Malinao in a one-page letter to secretary-general Robert Mananquil.

“The undersigned fully recognizes the many things to be done for the sports and its athletes, which can be done by someone physically well and fit,” he added.

Mananquil said he is still in the process of informing the board that included vice president Mahar Mangahas, who by succession should take over as caretaker of the BSCP.

The BSCP was supposed to hold election last month but due to the COVID-19 pandemic has moved to reschedule it late this year or early next year.

There are talks that Artisteo “Putch” Puyat could make a potential return as BSCP chief being a known patron of the sport.

