Hidilyn Diaz chronicles Olympic journey in children's book

MANILA, Philippines – Children can now read the inspiring journey of Olympic weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz in a book.

Titled "Ginto't Pilak", the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist connived with known children's book writer Eugene Evasco to chronicle her story.

Featuring illustrations by Tristan Yuvienco and published by Anvil Kids, "Ginto't Pilak" aims to inspire the younger generation of athletes.

Diaz shared her excitement over the book on her Instagram earlier this week, hoping that it inspires more athletes to become better.

"This is my advocacy, to spread awareness of weightlifting and to find the next athlete who will be better than I ever was," Diaz wrote on Instagram.

"This book is the story of my life to inspire the younger generation to dream high and tell them to reach their dream but they have to work hard because there is no instant in life," she added.

The book can be purchased online on Anvil, Shopee and Lazada.