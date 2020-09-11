Hidilyn Diaz chronicles Olympic journey in children's book

MANILA, Philippines – Children can now read the inspiring journey of Olympic weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz in a book.
Titled "Ginto't Pilak", the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist connived with known children's book writer Eugene Evasco to chronicle her story.
Featuring illustrations by Tristan Yuvienco and published by Anvil Kids, "Ginto't Pilak" aims to inspire the younger generation of athletes.
Diaz shared her excitement over the book on her Instagram earlier this week, hoping that it inspires more athletes to become better.
I am so excited to announce the launch of a children’s book that I am featured in! ? Ginto’t Pilak nina Hidilyn Diaz at @eugene_evasco Panayam ni @iamnoelferrer Guhit ni Tristan Yuvienco Published by @anvilpublishing ? This is one of my WHY’s in life, before I won the silver medal for the Philippines at the 2016 Rio Olympics, I didn’t give up on my preparation for Olympics because of the younger generation. I wanted to build a Weightlifitng gym for them, I built it, but what I want is to give them the inspiration to continue with their dream in weightlifting. I came from nothing to eventually becoming a silver medalist. We never know, one of these kids might be the next Gold Medalist. ? This is my advocacy, to spread awareness of weightlifting and to find the next athlete who will be better than I ever was. ? I thank God for giving me this mission in life and for giving me wisdom to continue my dream despite the trials and challenges I’ve endured. ? This book is the story of my life to inspire the younger generation to dream high and tell them to reach their dream but they have to work hard because there is no instant in life. ? I hope you will get inspired by this book especially right now we are in Pandemic, we need inspiration, hope, and care. ? You can buy the books here: ? Anvil https://www.anvilpublishing.com/shop-anv/children-teens/kids/gintot-pilak/ ? Shopee https://shopee.ph/Ginto't-Pilak-by-Eugene-Evasco-and-Hidilyn-Diaz-i.125283795.7648797564 ? Lazada https://www.lazada.com.ph/products/gintot-pilak-by-eugene-evasco-and-hidilyn-diaz-i1137038277-s3954186720.html?spm=a2o4l.searchlist.list.1.336f3f51yQujg6&search=1
"This is my advocacy, to spread awareness of weightlifting and to find the next athlete who will be better than I ever was," Diaz wrote on Instagram.
"This book is the story of my life to inspire the younger generation to dream high and tell them to reach their dream but they have to work hard because there is no instant in life," she added.
The book can be purchased online on Anvil, Shopee and Lazada.
