Lakers hold off Rockets, on brink of West Finals berth

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers survived a late run by the Houston Rockets, 110-100, to take Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

In a mostly dominant showing, the Lakers moved one win away from the Western Conference Finals.

The Laker defense held the small-ball Rockets to a dismal showing for most of the game, leading the James Harden-bannered squad for all 48 minutes.

Los Angeles led by as much as 23 points early in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets stormed back late to cut the lead to five, 100-105 with about one minute left in the game.

But a dagger 3-pointer from Alex Caruso with 34.6 ticks left in the clock gave Los Angeles enough breathing room to hold on for the win.

Six Lakers finished in double figures led by Anthony Davis' 29 points. He also had 12 rebounds.

LeBron James had an all around game with 16 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook top scored for the Rockets with 25 markers.

Harden struggled from the floor with only two-of-eleven shooting. He posted 21 points with most of his production coming from the line.

Lakers will look to close out the series on Saturday (Sunday, Manila) in Game Five.