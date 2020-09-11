COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
AFC Cup scrapped due to COVID-19
United City FC (Top, formerly known as Ceres Negros) and Kaya FC-Iloilo would've returned to AFC Cup action in September
PFF.org
AFC Cup scrapped due to COVID-19
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 11, 2020 - 8:57am

MANILA, Philippines — The AFC Cup 2020 has been scrapped due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the regional football federation announced.

After an executive meeting held online on Thursday, the AFC decided to cancel the competition where two Filipino clubs have been enjoying success earlier this year.

"The AFC Executive Committee also agreed that the pandemic created complexities which constituted a Force Majeure event and, with sadness, led to the cancellation of the 2020 competition," the statement read.

Philippines Football League (PFL) clubs United City FC (formerly Ceres Negros FC) and Kaya FC-Iloilo were supposed to return to AFC action this month before the cancellation.

United City FC sat atop the standings of Group G with seven points while Kaya FC was in second place in Group H with five points.

Both clubs were set to play the second set of their group stage matches once the action resumed.

United City and Kaya FC will now be limited to local club football with the PFL planning to return by October.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Manifest It: New York Knicks' Filipino therapist's dreams are bigger than basketball
By Alder Almo | 19 hours ago
Six years since reaching the Filipino’s ultimate American Sports dream, Erwin Benedict Valencia is still waiting for...
Sports
fbfb
AFC Cup scrapped due to COVID-19
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After an executive meeting held online on Thursday, the AFC decided to cancel the competition where two Filipino clubs have...
Sports
fbfb
Ayo banned indefinitely
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Aldin Ayo, who recently stepped down as head coach of Santo Tomas, was slapped with an indefinite ban by the UAAP for his...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-French goalkeeper Areola in Premier League
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Areola, who was part of the French national team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, was acquired via loan from Paris Saint-Germain...
Sports
fbfb
Saso wobbles for a 68, trails by 2 in JLPGA Minolta Cup
By Dante Navarro | 16 hours ago
A shaky start and an even shakier finish ruined what could’ve been an explosive opener for Yuka Saso, who settled for...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
12 minutes ago
Lakers hold off Rockets, on brink of West Finals berth
By Luisa Morales | 12 minutes ago
The Laker defense held the small-ball Rockets to a dismal showing for most of the game, leading the James Harden-bannered...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Saso fires 68, trails by two
By Dante Navarro | 10 hours ago
A shaky start and an even shakier finish ruined what could’ve been an explosive opener for Yuka Saso, who settled for...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
ROS gets good grade from Mitra
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Olmin Leyba
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
TNT slams Kelly’s stunt
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Will the Kelly Williams issue become a legal case?
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Ayo takes the brunt
By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
The UAAP has spoken. UST coach Aldin Ayo has been suspended indefinitely from participating in any league activity for “endangering...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with