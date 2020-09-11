AFC Cup scrapped due to COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — The AFC Cup 2020 has been scrapped due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the regional football federation announced.

After an executive meeting held online on Thursday, the AFC decided to cancel the competition where two Filipino clubs have been enjoying success earlier this year.

"The AFC Executive Committee also agreed that the pandemic created complexities which constituted a Force Majeure event and, with sadness, led to the cancellation of the 2020 competition," the statement read.

Philippines Football League (PFL) clubs United City FC (formerly Ceres Negros FC) and Kaya FC-Iloilo were supposed to return to AFC action this month before the cancellation.

United City FC sat atop the standings of Group G with seven points while Kaya FC was in second place in Group H with five points.

Both clubs were set to play the second set of their group stage matches once the action resumed.

United City and Kaya FC will now be limited to local club football with the PFL planning to return by October.