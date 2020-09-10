Pole vault star Natalie Uy injured anew

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina-American pole vault ace Natalie Uy suffered another setback in her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

The 25-year-old bet aggravated the left hand cut she suffered last month and is now nursing a fractured wrist injury that stalled her scheduled return to the action.

“I am doing well but I have a fractured wrist unfortunately. It is from the same injury. It was an unseen break,” the SEA Games gold medalist told The STAR.

Fresh from setting a new national record of 4.30 meters in the North Carolina event in July, Uy was supposed to shift to higher training gears before the said injury forced her out of action for the majority of last month.

Though she’s back to conditioning workouts for the meantime in Georgia, Uy is now looking on October comeback to reach fine form and catch the last bus to the Olympics.

“I’m still able to train but just not the upper body. I don’t have any events lined up this September so I hope to be fully training again in late October,” added Uy, who also owned the previous Philippine’s best mark of 4.25 meters she tallied last Southeast Asian Games.

With still around 20 qualifiers left, Uy needs to reach the standard 4.70-meter tally or make it inside the world’s Top 32 to book an Olympic berth.

Uy will work with former Olympian-turned-coach Brad Walker and world no. 5 Katie Nageotte in a bid to join EJ Obiena as the country’s pole vault representatives in the Summer Games next year.