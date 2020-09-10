COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Pole vault star Natalie Uy injured anew
Natalie Uy during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
STAR/File
Pole vault star Natalie Uy injured anew
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 10, 2020 - 2:36pm

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina-American pole vault ace Natalie Uy suffered another setback in her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers.

The 25-year-old bet aggravated the left hand cut she suffered last month and is now nursing a fractured wrist injury that stalled her scheduled return to the action.

“I am doing well but I have a fractured wrist unfortunately. It is from the same injury. It was an unseen break,” the SEA Games gold medalist told The STAR.

Fresh from setting a new national record of 4.30 meters in the North Carolina event in July, Uy was supposed to shift to higher training gears before the said injury forced her out of action for the majority of last month.

Though she’s back to conditioning workouts for the meantime in Georgia, Uy is now looking on October comeback to reach fine form and catch the last bus to the Olympics.    

“I’m still able to train but just not the upper body. I don’t have any events lined up this September so I hope to be fully training again in late October,” added Uy, who also owned the previous Philippine’s best mark of 4.25 meters she tallied last Southeast Asian Games.

With still around 20 qualifiers left, Uy needs to reach the standard 4.70-meter tally or make it inside the world’s Top 32 to book an Olympic berth.

Uy will work with former Olympian-turned-coach Brad Walker and world no. 5 Katie Nageotte in a bid to join EJ Obiena as the country’s pole vault representatives in the Summer Games next year.

OLYMPICS POLE VAULT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-French goalkeeper Areola in Premier League
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Areola, who was part of the French national team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, was acquired via loan from Paris Saint-Germain...
Sports
fbfb
PSL, PVL, MPBL hope to get practice go signal
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
The three non-pro-leagues, which have already submitted their respective request letters as early as last month, said they...
Sports
fbfb
UST's Ayo slapped with indefinite ban from UAAP 
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Former UST Growling Tigers head coach Aldin Ayo has been indefinitely banned from the UAAP
Sports
fbfb
What is the Azkals Development Team doing in Balesin?
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The IATF approved only for training sessions for professional basketball, volleyball, and football with no spectators allowed....
Sports
fbfb
IATF nod sought
By John Bryan Ulanday | September 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Philippine Superliga, Premier Volleyball League and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League hope to be the next to get government green light on training resumption.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Manifest It: New York Knicks' Filipino therapist's dreams are bigger than basketball
By Alder Almo | 1 hour ago
Six years since reaching the Filipino’s ultimate American Sports dream, Erwin Benedict Valencia is still waiting for...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Rising star Adiwang open to branching out from MMA
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
While his mastery in MMA is more than impressive, strawweight contender Adiwang did not wave off the possibility of shifting...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Clippers dominate Nuggets for 3-1 advantage
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers thus move one win away from the West Finals.
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Raptors outbattle Celtics in 2OT to force Game 7
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Norman Powell hit two clutch free throws in the second overtime to give the Raptors enough breathing room to hold on for the...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Obiena outclasses crack field
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Filipino pole vault ace EJ Obiena outclassed a star-studded field as he delivered a personal season best for a sensational...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with