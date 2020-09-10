COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Clippers dominate Nuggets for 3-1 advantage
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 9: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers handles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets during Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs on September 9, 2020 at The AdventHealth Arena at ESPN
ANDREW D. BERNSTEIN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Clippers dominate Nuggets for 3-1 advantage
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 10, 2020 - 12:11pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Clippers took another wire-to-wire victory over the Denver Nuggets, 96-85, in Game Four of Western Conference Semifinals on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers thus move one win away from the West Finals.

The Clippers didn't surrender the lead against the Nuggets all game, leading by as much as 19 at one point in the fourth quarter.

A slow start doomed the Nuggets early, already trailing by double figures at the end of the first quarter, 26-12.

While an 8-0 start to the third quarter tied the match at 48-all, the Nuggets just couldn't maintain momentum and easily gave up the lead.

Leonard paced the Clippers on offense with a near triple-double of 30 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.  He also had four steals and two blocks on the defensive end.

Montrezl Harrell chipped 15 points while George had 10.

Nikola Jokic was the lone bright spot for the Nuggets with 26 points and 11 boards. Jamal Murray contributed 18 points in 44 minutes of play.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-French goalkeeper Areola in Premier League
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Areola, who was part of the French national team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, was acquired via loan from Paris Saint-Germain...
Sports
fbfb
UST's Ayo slapped with indefinite ban from UAAP 
By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Former UST Growling Tigers head coach Aldin Ayo has been indefinitely banned from the UAAP
Sports
fbfb
IATF nod sought
By John Bryan Ulanday | September 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Philippine Superliga, Premier Volleyball League and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League hope to be the next to get government green light on training resumption.
Sports
fbfb
PSL, PVL, MPBL hope to get practice go signal
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The three non-pro-leagues, which have already submitted their respective request letters as early as last month, said they...
Sports
fbfb
PBA showcases virtual 3-point shootout
12 hours ago
The PBA is offering its fans a new kind of experience with the PBA 3-point Shootout Charity Virtual Tournament that should...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Raptors outbattle Celtics in 2OT to force Game 7
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Norman Powell hit two clutch free throws in the second overtime to give the Raptors enough breathing room to hold on for the...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Obiena outclasses crack field
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Filipino pole vault ace EJ Obiena outclassed a star-studded field as he delivered a personal season best for a sensational...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Ayo banned indefinitely
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Aldin Ayo, who recently stepped down as head coach of Santo Tomas, was slapped with an indefinite ban by the UAAP for his...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Saso launches drive for 1st JLPGA major
By Dante Navarro | 12 hours ago
Facing an enormous task this week, Yuka Saso is leaving nothing to chance, making the most of the limited time to prepare...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Osaka scores payback; Zverev in semis vs Busta
12 hours ago
Japan’s Naomi Osaka sailed into the semifinals of the US Open on Tuesday as Alexander Zverev of Germany booked his spot...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with