Clippers dominate Nuggets for 3-1 advantage

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Clippers took another wire-to-wire victory over the Denver Nuggets, 96-85, in Game Four of Western Conference Semifinals on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers thus move one win away from the West Finals.

The Clippers didn't surrender the lead against the Nuggets all game, leading by as much as 19 at one point in the fourth quarter.

A slow start doomed the Nuggets early, already trailing by double figures at the end of the first quarter, 26-12.

While an 8-0 start to the third quarter tied the match at 48-all, the Nuggets just couldn't maintain momentum and easily gave up the lead.

Leonard paced the Clippers on offense with a near triple-double of 30 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. He also had four steals and two blocks on the defensive end.

Montrezl Harrell chipped 15 points while George had 10.

Nikola Jokic was the lone bright spot for the Nuggets with 26 points and 11 boards. Jamal Murray contributed 18 points in 44 minutes of play.