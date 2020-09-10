COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
PSL, PVL, MPBL hope to get practice go signal
The PVL, PSL and MPBL are seeking return to practices
FILE/MPBL
PSL, PVL, MPBL hope to get practice go signal
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 10, 2020 - 11:13am

MANILA, Philippines — Amateur leagues Philippine Superliga (PSL), Premier Volleyball League (PVL) and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) are crossing their fingers to be the next receiver of government green light on training resumption after professional and collegiate sports.

c

“We’re hopeful. If that is the case for collegiate sports, maybe we’re on also on cusp of getting an approval,” PSL operations director Ariel Paredes told The STAR.

 “We’re waiting for their reply. Given a go-signal from IATF, we’re hoping to set the training of our four teams from the halted 2020 divisional finals,” added Duremdes as the league suspended its games last March.
The PVL, through Sports Vision president Ricky Palou who organizes the league, also said they will follow-up on their practice return proposal.

The country’s top volleyball leagues have been in hiatus since summer as the PSL called off its just-opened Gran Prix Conference in March while PVL postponed its Open Conference supposed to fire off in April.

Coming of the same break, pro-leagues training like PBA and PFL are already going on without hitches since last month under the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) of the Games and Amusement Board (GAB), Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Department of Health.

After the IATF nod, varsity teams' practice restart also looms this month pending the guidelines from the Technical Working Group (TWC) led by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) as the country’s governing body for tertiary institutions.

PSL, PVL and MPBL look forward to joining them soon.

BASKETBALL MPBL PSL PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-French goalkeeper Areola in Premier League
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Areola, who was part of the French national team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, was acquired via loan from Paris Saint-Germain...
Sports
fbfb
UST's Ayo slapped with indefinite ban from UAAP 
By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Former UST Growling Tigers head coach Aldin Ayo has been indefinitely banned from the UAAP
Sports
fbfb
IATF nod sought
By John Bryan Ulanday | September 10, 2020 - 12:00am
Philippine Superliga, Premier Volleyball League and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League hope to be the next to get government green light on training resumption.
Sports
fbfb
PSL, PVL, MPBL hope to get practice go signal
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The three non-pro-leagues, which have already submitted their respective request letters as early as last month, said they...
Sports
fbfb
PBA showcases virtual 3-point shootout
12 hours ago
The PBA is offering its fans a new kind of experience with the PBA 3-point Shootout Charity Virtual Tournament that should...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
Osaka scores payback; Zverev in semis vs Busta
12 hours ago
Japan’s Naomi Osaka sailed into the semifinals of the US Open on Tuesday as Alexander Zverev of Germany booked his spot...
Sports
fbfb
Jerwin all out for Lakers
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 10, 2020 - 12:00am
IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas has been a LeBron James fan since the Chosen One was an NBA rookie with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003-04.
12 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
UAAP, SEAG champ Animam hopes to continue winning ways in Taiwan
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
From her unbeaten run in collegiate basketball with the NU Lady Bulldogs to her double-gold stint in the Southeast Asian Games,...
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
What is the Azkals Development Team doing in Balesin?
By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
The IATF approved only for training sessions for professional basketball, volleyball, and football with no spectators allowed....
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
Saso launches drive for 1st JLPGA major
By Dante Navarro | 23 hours ago
Facing an enormous task this week, Yuka Saso is leaving nothing to chance, making the most of the limited time to prepare...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with