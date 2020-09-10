PSL, PVL, MPBL hope to get practice go signal

MANILA, Philippines — Amateur leagues Philippine Superliga (PSL), Premier Volleyball League (PVL) and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) are crossing their fingers to be the next receiver of government green light on training resumption after professional and collegiate sports.

“We’re hopeful. If that is the case for collegiate sports, maybe we’re on also on cusp of getting an approval,” PSL operations director Ariel Paredes told The STAR.

“We’re waiting for their reply. Given a go-signal from IATF, we’re hoping to set the training of our four teams from the halted 2020 divisional finals,” added Duremdes as the league suspended its games last March.

The PVL, through Sports Vision president Ricky Palou who organizes the league, also said they will follow-up on their practice return proposal.

The country’s top volleyball leagues have been in hiatus since summer as the PSL called off its just-opened Gran Prix Conference in March while PVL postponed its Open Conference supposed to fire off in April.

Coming of the same break, pro-leagues training like PBA and PFL are already going on without hitches since last month under the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) of the Games and Amusement Board (GAB), Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Department of Health.

After the IATF nod, varsity teams' practice restart also looms this month pending the guidelines from the Technical Working Group (TWC) led by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) as the country’s governing body for tertiary institutions.

PSL, PVL and MPBL look forward to joining them soon.