UAAP, SEAG champ Animam hopes to continue winning ways in Taiwan

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino women's cager Jack Danielle Animam is no stranger to winning.

From her unbeaten run in collegiate basketball with the NU Lady Bulldogs to her double-gold stint in the Southeast Asian Games, Animam has enjoyed more than her fair share of success.

And as she prepares for a new chapter in her career as an import for Shih Hsin University in Taiwan, Animam aims to continue to win, both as a player and as a teammate.

"Personal goal ko talaga is to grow as a player, sana mas marami pa akong matutunan... Yung mga kulang ko sana duon mapractice ko and matuto din ako sa kanila at the same time," Animam told Philstar.com in a Zoom call last Saturday.

"Yung experience na makukuha ko dun, madadala ko dito and maisshare ko sa mga teammates ko, especially sa national team," she added.

"[And] siyempre, bilang champion sila last year, sa UBA (University Basketball Association), ako personally gusto ko rin, gusto ko maging champion."

Animam, a stalwart for the Gilas women squad, did not experience a single loss in her collegiate career with the Lady Bulldogs.

With a powerhouse Shih Hsin, another victorious season for the Gilas cagebelle is not farfetched.

Animam is currently awaiting final documents in order to process her visa to Taiwan.

The UBA season will begin in October.

After her play in Taiwan, Animam is expected to put her name in the hat for the Philippines' newly-minted pro league Women's National Basketball League.