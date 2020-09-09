COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Lakers pull away in 4th quarter anew, lead Rockets 2-1
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 8: Rajon Rondo #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers high five during the game against the Houston Rockets during Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs on September 8, 2020 at The AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
ANDREW D. BERNSTEIN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Lakers pull away in 4th quarter anew, lead Rockets 2-1
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 9, 2020 - 11:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers took control of their series against the Houston Rockets after winning Game Three, 112-102, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Lakers used another fourth quarter run to pull away in the game and take a 2-1 series lead.

After ending the third canto in a deadlock, 82-all, the Lakers outscored the Rockets, 30-20 in the fourth to pull away with the win.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis combined for 62 points to propel the Lakers.

Veteran Rajon Rondo and Kyle Kuzma chipped in on offense in the fourth quarter to help them hang on to the win.

James also had a career night by overcoming Derek Fisher in the all-time list for most playoff wins. The win gave James his 162nd playoff victory; Fisher had 161.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook paced the Rockets with 33 and 30 points, respectively.

Harden was one rebound and one assist short of a triple-double.

