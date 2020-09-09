Women ballers swarm WNBL draft applications

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Many female ballers jumped on the opportunity to go pro and swarmed the applications for the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) draft
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 9, 2020 - 10:54am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina pro ballers are here.

Just days after posting its application form online, the country's first-ever pro women's basketball league has been swarmed with applications for its inaugural draft.

Expected to be held in October, the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) inaugural pro draft drew more than 300 applications.

National Basketball League executive vice president Rhose Montreal shared the development Tuesday during the online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

"We already have 327 applicants for the draft after two days of posting the draft form," said Montreal.

Numbers will likely rise as the league will continue to receive draft applications until the end of September.

Then the WNBL will screen the talents in the beginning of October.

By October 20-22, a draft combine will take place in a bubble setup.

The combine will use the same health protocols the NBL will use for its season bubble in Pampanga.

The draft is expected to take place on October 30 with 10 to 12 teams expected to take part.

"To give equal opportunities, we're looking at a minimum of 10, maximum of 12 teams for the inaugural season of the pro league," said Montreal.

Squads like the Air Force and Navy will retain their rosters since most of their players are enlisted personnel.

Other squads with set rosters, meanwhile, will each protect six of their players as the rest of their players need to join the draft.

The inaugural pro season of the WNBL is expected to kick off on January 2021.

