Butler, Heat oust league-best Bucks for East Finals berth

MANILA, Philippines — The Miami Heat completed an emphatic upset of the first seed Milwaukee Bucks in their playoff series after winning Game Five of their NBA playoff series, 103-94, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Missing Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks kept themselves in the game against Jimmy Butler and the Heat.

But a dagger from Goran Dragic with 1:14 left in the game extended their lead to seven, 95-88, to create enough breathing room for the ouster.

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez kept Milwaukee afloat until the final minute of the fourth salvo but just couldn't get over the hump.

Six Heat players finished in double figures, led by Butler and Dragic, who both had 17 points.

Meanwhile, Jae Crowder chipped in with 16 points. Rookie Tyler Herro held his ground with an all-around game of 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals where they will face the winner of the Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors series.

Miami is 8-1 in the playoffs so far.