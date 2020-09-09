COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
EJ Obiena beats Olympic medalists for gold in Czech tourney
EJ Obiena during the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila
STAR/File
EJ Obiena beats Olympic medalists for gold in Czech tourney
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 9, 2020 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena took his first gold medal of the season after besting the competition in the 2020 Ostrava Golden Spike held on Tuesday in the Czech Republic.

Obiena bested 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Renaud Lavillenie of France via countback after both vaulters cleared season-best 5.74 meters on their second attempts.

San Kendricks, who won bronze in Rio, came in third with 5.64 meters.

This is Obiena's fourth podium finish of the season.

The pole vaulter enjoyed much success after a long layoff due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Obiena pocketed two silvers and one bronze in his previous tournaments this year.

The Olympics-bound vaulter is expected to join around four more competitions this month as preparation for the delayed Tokyo Summer Games.

EJ OBIENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Farming seminar, 3x3 drills among activities in UST Tigers' training 'bubble'
17 hours ago
The controversial training 'bubble' organized for the University of Santo Tomas men's basketball team over the community quarantine...
Sports
fbfb
EJ Obiena beats Olympic medalists for gold in Czech tourney
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Obiena bested 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Renaud Lavillenie of France via countback after both vaulters cleared season-best...
Sports
fbfb
Like Sotto, Tolentino, Anonuevo get offers from US NCAA schools
23 hours ago
Kai Sotto remained the center of attention, but Sage Tolentino and Cholo Anonueveo also got noticed in the United States basketball...
Sports
fbfb
NCAA coaches: Abando and company make Letran team to beat in coming years
By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Does the addition of Rhenz Abando and two other former University of Santo Tomas players turn reigning NCAA champion Letran...
Sports
fbfb
Challenge rule unlikely in PBA
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 9, 2020 - 12:00am
The NBA is experimenting with the coach’s challenge system on a one-year trial basis this season and has so far gotten mixed reactions.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
3 minutes ago
Women ballers swarm WNBL draft applications
By Luisa Morales | 3 minutes ago
Just days after posting its application form online, the country's first-ever pro women's basketball league has been swarmed...
Sports
fbfb
5 minutes ago
Osaka gets 'revenge' against Rogers to reach US Open semifinals
5 minutes ago
Fourth seed Naomi Osaka overcame unseeded Shelby Rogers in straight sets to reach the US Open semifinals.
Sports
fbfb
49 minutes ago
Butler, Heat oust league-best Bucks for East Finals berth
By Luisa Morales | 49 minutes ago
The Heat are headed to the Eastern Conference Finals where they will face the winner of the Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
UAAP, NCAA fully support government efforts
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Learning the lessons well, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and National Collegiate Athletic Association...
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
PBA board focuses on actual competition
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
With training ongoing and scrimmages awaiting IATF clearance, the PBA is now preparing to lay down the plan of action for...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with