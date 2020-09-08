Report: Farming seminar, 3x3 drills among activities in UST Tigers' training 'bubble'

MANILA, Philippines — The controversial training "bubble" organized for the University of Santo Tomas men's basketball team over the community quarantine included three-on-three scrimmages and even a farming seminar, the university's official student publication learned.

Per The Varsitarian, former UST head coach Aldin Ayo pressed the school's athletics director to consider his training camp proposal after initially being rejected, asserting that the players themselves were on board with the idea “since they had nothing to do in their hometowns.”

Throughout the duration of the bubble -- reportedly held in Ayo's hometown of Sorsogon -- daily practices were held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again in the afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. while the players rested on Tuesdays and Sundays, the report said.

Breaches of quarantine protocols are set to be endorsed to the justice and interior departments “for further investigation and prosecution,” according to a Varsitarian source, while the Commission on Higher Education will be issuing show-case orders demanding the university to explain why its athletics officials should not be penalized.

The university's investigation found that three players left the bubble on August 19.

Rumors of the bubble first started when former team captain CJ Cansino announced he would be parting ways with the team. He later leaked screenshots of a group chat between the players and their parents, with some alleging unfair treatment from the coaching staff throughout the bubble.

The bubble allegedly happened as early as June, when most areas in Luzon were still under enhanced community quarantine. Under the guidelines set by the government's coronavirus task force, mass gatherings are prohibited under community quarantine, and sporting events including training are classified as non-essential activities.

As a result, the future of the university's men's basketball program is now uncertain after losing its head coach and five of its players, many of whom have confirmed their commitments to other schools in the NCAA.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque announced Monday that student-athletes belonging to collegiate athletic associations may now continue training in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ. — Franco Luna