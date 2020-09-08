Duel of aces up in JLPGA 1st major

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso and Ayaka Watanabe brace for an early clash of leg winners; Sakura Koiwai shoots for a follow-up to her Golf5 Ladies romp against two tough rivals; while Momoko Ueda hopes to mark her return to the LPGA of Japan Tour with a victory this week.

With the rest of the elite 132-player field, including former two-time champion Ai Suzuki and 2012 winner Chie Arimura, also all geared up for the Y200 million JLPGA Championship Minolta Cup, a wild finish looms in the circuit’s first major championship firing off Thursday.

Watanabe, who ruled the pandemic-shortened season’s kickoff leg at Earth Mondahmin Cup in Chiba last June, and the ICTSI-backed Saso, who swept the next two legs at NEC Karuizawa in Nagano and Nitori Ladies in Hokkaido last month to emerge No. 1 in the money derby, along with Minami Katsu drew a rather late start on No. 1 at 11:40 a.m. when wind condition is expected to blow hard at the JFE Seto Inland Sea Golf Club in Okayama.

Koiwai, meantime, can’t wait to get going with an early start at 7:20 a.m. with Yuka Yasuda and Miki Sakai, exuding confidence after foiling Saso’s record-matching three-victory romp with an imposing victory in Honshu last Sunday.

“It’s windy but there is nothing to worry about,” said Koiwai, 22. “I’ll work hard and hope to make it past the qualifying.”

Aside from the three early winners, however, Ueda is also tipped to strongly contend for the top Y36 million purse in the 72-hole championship with the LPGA Tour standout opting to campaign at home after placing sixth in the recent British Women’s Open.

The 34-year-old Ueda, the youngest player in the JLPGA history to finish on top of the money list in 2017, will kick off her title drive at 7:30 a.m. with Mamiko Higa and Mizuki Tanaka.

Local ace Nasa Hataoka, who ran away with an eight-shot victory over Aoi Onishi and Chinese Feng Shanshan for her third major win last year, isn’t defending her crown since she will be competing in the ANA Inspiration, the second LPGA major, in Rancho Mirage, California, also set to start Thursday.

Still, the depth of the JLPGA Championship field remains as talent-laden as ever with Suzuki, winner of this event in 2014 and 2016, drawing a 7:50 a.m. start with Ayaka Furue and Mami Fukuda, and Arimura tangling with former fellow champion Teresa Lu and Serena Aoki at 12 p.m.

Saso, meanwhile, is out to regain her winning ways after a so-so joint 29th place effort in Golf5, hopeful of showcasing her long game again on the links 6640-yard layout that however puts premium not only on power but also on accuracy, putting and mental toughness.