COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
UAAP, NCAA to help craft guidelines for practices
UAAP, NCAA to help craft guidelines for practices
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 8, 2020 - 2:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) vowed their full commitment to help the government’s Technical Working Group (TWG) craft guidelines for the collegiate training resumption.

Following the green light of Inter-Agency Task Force on collegiate sports restart, the country’s top two collegiate leagues said it will be sending officials from member schools to the TWG to pitch in the side of universities and colleges.

The UAAP will be represented by executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag, Committee Chairman on Sports and Rules Dean Francisco Diaz from the University of the Philippines and Far Eastern U athletics director Mark Molina.

Jose Rizal Univeristy’s Paul Supan and Lyceum’s Hercules Callanta will be NCAA’s representatives in the TWG led by CHED as the country’s governing body for tertiary institutions.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Department of Health (DOH) and Games and Amusement Board (GAB) have also been tapped to assist CHED in creating a safe and effective program like with professional sports.

The tripartite PSC-DOH-GAB group was responsible in making the return of pro-sports possible last July after framing a Joint Administrative Order (JAO) containing guidelines and protocols for pro-sports that are going on smoothly until now.

The TWG is expected to finish the guidelines in three weeks.

Collegiate sports have been the talk of the town the past month following the allegations on illegal training during the pandemic before the IATF go-signal and restart pending the TWG guidelines.

University of Santo Tomas and National U, in particular, are under scrutiny from that matter and may be up for possible sanctions after training in Sorsogon and Laguna, respectively.

NCAA UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Like Sotto, Tolentino, Anonuevo get offers from US NCAA schools
3 hours ago
Kai Sotto remained the center of attention, but Sage Tolentino and Cholo Anonueveo also got noticed in the United States basketball...
Sports
fbfb
This ex-UST cager is now a financial adviser
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Former University of Santo Tomas Growling Tiger Kim Lo may have hung up his game sneakers, but he isn’t too far from...
Sports
fbfb
Falling in love with threes
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 8, 2020 - 12:00am
There’s an old saying that someone too immersed in details loses sight of the big picture, that he can’t see the forest for the trees.
Sports
fbfb
'So sorry' Djokovic disqualified from US Open for hitting judge
23 hours ago
Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball...
Sports
fbfb
Looking at possible venues for the PBA bubble
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The PBA Board of Governors will be meeting this Friday, September 11, to discuss the proposed bubble. Let’s take a look...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
48 minutes ago
NCAA coaches: Abando and company make Letran team to beat in coming years
By Joey Villar | 48 minutes ago
Does the addition of Rhenz Abando and two other former University of Santo Tomas players turn reigning NCAA champion Letran...
Sports
fbfb
57 minutes ago
Fil-Morrocan runners to boost Philippine athletics in Vietnam SEAG
By Joey Villar | 57 minutes ago
A pair of Filipino-Morrocan runners are set join the national team where they are tipped deliver gold medals and eclipse records...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Clippers outgun Nuggets for 2-1 lead
1 hour ago
Paul George scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers turned up the heat defensively in a 113-107 victory over the Denver...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Djokovic urges 'support' for line judge after trolling
2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic urged his fans to be "supportive and caring" of the line judge at the centre of his US Open default row after...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Serena battles into US Open quarters as Thiem, Medvedev march on
3 hours ago
Serena Williams battled into the quarterfinals of the US Open on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) as top men's seeds Dominic...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with