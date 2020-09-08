UAAP, NCAA to help craft guidelines for practices

MANILA, Philippines – The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) vowed their full commitment to help the government’s Technical Working Group (TWG) craft guidelines for the collegiate training resumption.

Following the green light of Inter-Agency Task Force on collegiate sports restart, the country’s top two collegiate leagues said it will be sending officials from member schools to the TWG to pitch in the side of universities and colleges.

The UAAP will be represented by executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag, Committee Chairman on Sports and Rules Dean Francisco Diaz from the University of the Philippines and Far Eastern U athletics director Mark Molina.

Jose Rizal Univeristy’s Paul Supan and Lyceum’s Hercules Callanta will be NCAA’s representatives in the TWG led by CHED as the country’s governing body for tertiary institutions.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Department of Health (DOH) and Games and Amusement Board (GAB) have also been tapped to assist CHED in creating a safe and effective program like with professional sports.

The tripartite PSC-DOH-GAB group was responsible in making the return of pro-sports possible last July after framing a Joint Administrative Order (JAO) containing guidelines and protocols for pro-sports that are going on smoothly until now.

The TWG is expected to finish the guidelines in three weeks.

Collegiate sports have been the talk of the town the past month following the allegations on illegal training during the pandemic before the IATF go-signal and restart pending the TWG guidelines.

University of Santo Tomas and National U, in particular, are under scrutiny from that matter and may be up for possible sanctions after training in Sorsogon and Laguna, respectively.