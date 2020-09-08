COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
NCAA coaches: Abando and company make Letran team to beat in coming years
Rhenz Abando and some of his teammates bolted out of UST after the school got embroiled in a messy government protocol violation issue.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
NCAA coaches: Abando and company make Letran team to beat in coming years
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 8, 2020 - 2:19pm

MANILA, Philippines – Does the addition of Rhenz Abando and two other former University of Santo Tomas players turn reigning NCAA champion Letran to a potential dynasty? As far as several rival coaches are concerned, the Knights did.

“Great additions to Letran,” said Perpetual coach Frankie Lim referring to Abando, who have reportedly committed to the Knights along with Brent Paraiso and Ira Bataller.

“Makes them the team to beat in the coming years. It’s like a selection of two great teams. They are already strong and have become stronger because of their very deep bench,” he added.

“I congratulate them, it fortifies their line up,” said San Beda coach Boyet Fernandez, whose squad had already lost starting guard Evan Nelle to La Salle.

Emilio Aguinaldo mentor Oliver Bunyi agrees.

“It’s going to be tougher for us to beat the defending champs,” said Bunyi, whose two games ended in losses after blowing double-digit leads.

Abando, Paraiso and Bataller, who bolted out of UST after the school got embroiled in a messy government protocol violation issue, thus joined an already stacked roster headed by Fran Yu, Larry Muyang, Christian Fajarito and Jeo Ambohot among others.

Lyceum of the Philippines’ Topex Robinson and Jose Rizal’s Louie Gonzales, for their part, the new additions would spice up the league even more.

“That will be great for Letran and NCAA and this is going to be a great challenge for us,” said Robinson.

“They will add flavor to the NCAA and I am looking forward to more players transferring in the first all-Filipino season,” said Gonzales.

KNIGHTS LETRAN NCAA RHENZ ABANDO TIGERS UAAP UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Like Sotto, Tolentino, Anonuevo get offers from US NCAA schools
3 hours ago
Kai Sotto remained the center of attention, but Sage Tolentino and Cholo Anonueveo also got noticed in the United States basketball...
Sports
fbfb
This ex-UST cager is now a financial adviser
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Former University of Santo Tomas Growling Tiger Kim Lo may have hung up his game sneakers, but he isn’t too far from...
Sports
fbfb
Falling in love with threes
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 8, 2020 - 12:00am
There’s an old saying that someone too immersed in details loses sight of the big picture, that he can’t see the forest for the trees.
Sports
fbfb
'So sorry' Djokovic disqualified from US Open for hitting judge
23 hours ago
Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the US Open after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball...
Sports
fbfb
Looking at possible venues for the PBA bubble
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The PBA Board of Governors will be meeting this Friday, September 11, to discuss the proposed bubble. Let’s take a look...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
40 minutes ago
UAAP, NCAA to help craft guidelines for practices
By John Bryan Ulanday | 40 minutes ago
The UAAP and NCAA vowed their full commitment to help the government’s Technical Working Group (TWG) craft guidelines...
Sports
fbfb
57 minutes ago
Fil-Morrocan runners to boost Philippine athletics in Vietnam SEAG
By Joey Villar | 57 minutes ago
A pair of Filipino-Morrocan runners are set join the national team where they are tipped deliver gold medals and eclipse records...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Clippers outgun Nuggets for 2-1 lead
1 hour ago
Paul George scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers turned up the heat defensively in a 113-107 victory over the Denver...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Djokovic urges 'support' for line judge after trolling
2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic urged his fans to be "supportive and caring" of the line judge at the centre of his US Open default row after...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Serena battles into US Open quarters as Thiem, Medvedev march on
3 hours ago
Serena Williams battled into the quarterfinals of the US Open on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) as top men's seeds Dominic...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with