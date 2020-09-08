Fil-Morrocan runners to boost Philippine athletics in Vietnam SEAG

MANILA, Philippines – A pair of Filipino-Morrocan runners are set join the national team where they are tipped deliver gold medals and eclipse records in the middle and long distance events in centerpiece athletics of next year’s Southeast Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico said Said and Yacine Guermali are already committed to join the national team with an eye of not just competing in Hanoi but also the 2022 Guangzhou Asian Games and 2024 Phnom Penh SEAG and possible the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Both Said, 23, and Yacine, 21, whose mother Juliet Quilban is part of the cycling Quilban clan from Pangasinan and Morrocan father Adam, were actually penciled to compete in the 800 meters, 1,500m and 5,000m last December’s SEAG in Capas, Tarlac but had to beg off in the last minute due to injuries.

“At this stage in their careers, both Guermalis are going to break the existing SEAG record in the 1500 of 4:06:53,” said Juico.

Said’s personal best in the 1500m is 3:54:26 he set in Portland four years ago while Yacine’s is 3:48:91 he clocked in May last year that should make them to wind up 1-2 in the event in Hanoi.

Yacine’s best time in the 5000m of 14:02:64 he set in Palo Alto, California in April last year should also put him in not only copping the mint but also shatter the existing mark of 14:31:15.

There is still a glimmer of hope though that the Guermali siblings could make the Tokyo Olympics cut.

“Both Guermalis have their work cut out for them in qualifying for Tokyo because of lack of serious competition because of the pandemic,” said Juico.