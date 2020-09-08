COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Delos Santos scores hat trick
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - September 8, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino James “OJ” delos Santos is determined to reach the top of online karate.

Chasing world No. 1 Eduardo Garcia of Portugal, the 30-year-old Delos Santos, now at No. 2, raked in three gold medals in less than 24 hours to gain precious points.

The two-time SEA Games bronze medalist bested Switzerland’s Domont Matias Moreno, 25.7-24.5, to reign supreme in the e-Champions Trophy World Series last Sunday.

Then he edged Brazil’s Alves Murilo, 25.3-24.5, and the United States’ Alfredo Bustamante, 25.4-24.7, yesterday to rule the e-Kata Individual tilt and Dutch Open e-Tournament, respectively, hiking his haul to eight golds, two silvers and a bronze over the last four months.

“It’s a sweep,” said an ecstatic Delos Santos.

There remains a great distance between Garcia, who is well-perched at No. 1 with 7,075 points, and the Filipino at 3,870.

But after the impressive hat trick, Delos Santos should inch closer toward his goal.

