Red-hot Paragua rules three online chess tourneys in a day

MANILA, Philippines – New York-based Grandmaster Mark Paragua went on a weekend tear as he topped three online tournaments, Sunday including the GM Rosendo Balinas Cup.

The 36-year-old Paragua went undefeated as he scored 18 points out of a possible 21 on 15 victories and six draws to rule the event done in honor of the late great Balinas.

Another United States-based chesser GM Banjo Barcenilla wound up second with 17 points while International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia was third with 16.

The reigning national bullet king also reigned supreme in the Stay at Home event organized by Kim Yap and the rated rapid tournament of the National Chess Federation of the Philippines.

For his feats, Paragua has pocketed a total of P15,000 in cash prizes, all in a day’s work.