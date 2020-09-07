COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PBA: Time to revisit some of its protocols in this pandemic?
The San Miguel Beermen and the Magnolia Hotshots in action in this file photo.
PBA Images
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - September 7, 2020 - 11:43am

MANILA, Philippines – When the new season of the Philippine Basketball Association tips off, they’ll most likely be playing in a bubble much like their American counterparts, but also to empty venues.

Now that isn’t the only concern.

There’s the lost game day revenue from ticket sales and concessionaires, venue advertising and even merchandising.

The revenue will have to come from television and even streaming.

However, that in itself is difficult. For years, the league has refused to allow any competing brands advertise on all platforms, whether it be on venue or television advertising.

Television carriers have long struggled with this more so since some of the PBA teams do not if hardly advertise believing their teams are already good enough ambassadors for their brands.

In an interview with PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial last Sunday, September 6, Philstar.com learned that one board governor brought up the move to seek advertising from other entities including competitors when the league rolls around. 

The motion did not receive a favorable nod from the others. 

“It’s on the backburner,” bared Marcial. “But the league is also looking into what can be done.”

As it is, teams have been paying team wages during this pandemic with hardly anything in return. 

The challenge is the same for all professional sports around the world. 

Football, the world’s most popular sport, has been playing to empty stadia. The English Premier League lost $213.3 million per game day. The Spanish La Liga was dealt with $171.2 million game day deficit followed by the German Bundesliga and Italian Serie A with $160.1 and $110.3 million respectively. 

The NBA was saved by its national and regional television contracts and yet, the game day losses have been staggering. 

NBA beat writer Dave King has reported that teams are looking at reduced spending and wages for next season as game day revenue, including merchandise, is a large part of their earnings.

“We are going through some challenging situations,” added Marcial. “The league is look and studying everything that is going on not only here in our country, but also abroad so we can come up with something for our league. We just have to keep putting our thinking hats on.”

