Heavy rains thwart Obiena's Austria stint

MANILA, Philippines — Due to a deluge, the International Golden Roof Challenge in Innsbruck, Austria that Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena was competing has been cut short yesterday, forcing the Filipino pole-vaulter to call it a day and leave right away for his next event.

The 24-year-old cleared 5.30 meters and was attempting to do a 5.40m when organizers called it a halt as heavy rainfall befell Innsbruck that made conditions unplayable for the participants.

The reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and record-holder then decided to go straight to his next competition—the 59tht Ostrava Golden Spike slated Tuesday in the Czech Republic.

Obiena will have a busy September as he is eyeing four to five more tournaments including the Diamond League leg in Rome/Naples, Italy on September 17.

Vitaly Petrov, Obiena’s coach, has implemented a new program that would have the latter take a rest after September 17 and resume training late this year with an aim of performing well in Tokyo next year.