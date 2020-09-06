COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Heavy rains thwart Obiena's Austria stint
EJ Obiena
Fisu.net
Heavy rains thwart Obiena's Austria stint
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 6, 2020 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Due to a deluge, the International Golden Roof Challenge in Innsbruck, Austria that Tokyo-bound EJ Obiena was competing has been cut short yesterday, forcing the Filipino pole-vaulter to call it a day and leave right away for his next event.

The 24-year-old cleared 5.30 meters and was attempting to do a 5.40m when organizers called it a halt as heavy rainfall befell Innsbruck that made conditions unplayable for the participants.

The reigning Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and record-holder then decided to go straight to his next competition—the 59tht Ostrava Golden Spike slated Tuesday in the Czech Republic.

Obiena will have a busy September as he is eyeing four to five more tournaments including the Diamond League leg in Rome/Naples, Italy on September 17.

Vitaly Petrov, Obiena’s coach, has implemented a new program that would have the latter take a rest after September 17 and resume training late this year with an aim of performing well in Tokyo next year.

OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Olympian and PBA pioneer Orly Bauzon dead at 75
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
After his playing years, Bauzon went into coaching and handled college teams like his alma mater UST, UP and Adamson.
Sports
fbfb
Camp of UST’s Mark Nonoy meets with Adamson coach Franz Pumaren
3 hours ago
Adding to an already-costly mass exodus from España, Nonoy's agent, Jax Chua, posted a photo of himself meeting with...
Sports
fbfb
Raptors, Nuggets tie series vs foes
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors and the Denver Nuggets posted wins on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) to even their series against their...
Sports
fbfb
Saso keeps top ranking, ties for 29th
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Yuka Saso kept her top LPGA of Japan Tour ranking despite a tied for 29th finish in the Golf5 Ladies pro golf tournament ruled...
Sports
fbfb
Probe on UST training fiasco completed
By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Made up of the Philippine Sports Commission, Games and Amusement Board and Department of Health, the tripartite JAO committee...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Jamie Lim says parents never pressured her
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Regardless, Jamie did not fall short of any success and enjoyed many triumphs in her young age.
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Chronicling the 'UST bubble' controversy
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
From player exits, resignations and reported sanctions, the saga concerning last year's UAAP senior men's basketball runners-up...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
UST accepts Ayo resignation
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
After losing four key players, Santo Tomas has also parted ways with head coach Aldin Ayo with the beleaguered university...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Another golden chance for OJ
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
When it rains, it pours.
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Saso cools off, trails leader by 9
By Dante Navarro | 17 hours ago
Yuka Saso failed to get going on moving day and kissed her record-tying drive goodbye with a second 71, falling nine strokes...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with