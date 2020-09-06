Jamie Lim says parents never pressured her

MANILA, Philippines — When one's parents excel in their own respective fields, it is easy for them to expect that same level of prosperity from their children.

But for PBA great Samboy "The Skywalker" Lim and accomplished lawyer-business woman Darlene Berberabe, pressuring their daughter Jamie was out of the question.

"My parents, both parents, are very supportive and they actually never pressured me to be as amazing as they are," champion Karateka Jamie said during the season finale of Tiebreaker Vods' So She Did Podcast.

"They just love me and what was important to them was for me to do my best in everything I do," she said.

Regardless, Jamie did not fall short of any success and enjoyed many triumphs in her young age.

Like her mother, Jamie graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of the Philippines.

Finishing her course of BS Mathematics, Jamie graduated top of her class.

Then, like her father, Jamie also excelled in sports just months after, winning a gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games held in Manila.

Jamie, who is also in the running for the delayed Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, admitted that although her parents did not seek the same success for her, it was she herself that felt the need to follow in their footsteps.

"I guess that pressure came from myself because I look up to my dad and my mom so much," Jamie said.

"They're the best for me, they're the best in their field, they're still very down to earth and kind-hearted and I just aspire to be like them that's why I really wanna be like them," she added.

Already successful like her parents at the age of 23, Jamie's potential may just propel her to be the best in her own field — just like her parents were in their own.