COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Probe on UST training fiasco completed
The UST Growling Tigers
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Probe on UST training fiasco completed
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 6, 2020 - 3:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — The jury is out as the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) group and the Commission on Higher Education have wrapped up their probe regarding the alleged quarantine protocol violation of the University of Santo Tomas during the pandemic.

Made up of the Philippine Sports Commission, Games and Amusement Board and Department of Health, the tripartite JAO committee along with CHED will submit its report Monday morning after more than two weeks of investigation.

The IATF and Department of Justice will be the recipients of the group's findings and will have the final say on the possible sanctions to be handed out on UST after conducting an alleged illegal training bubble in Sorsogon.

A press conference right after the group’s report submission is scheduled at 1 p.m.

Inquiries on UST started last month upon the discovery of the Growling Tigers bubble in Capuy, Sorsogon allegedly put up by coach Aldin Ayo amid restrictions on travel and sports training activities for non-pro teams.
The controversy sparked a free fall of multiple personalities from the Espana lair with the departure of CJ Cansino, Brent Paraiso, Rhenz Abando, Ira Bataller and Jun Asuncion.

UST athletic director Fr. Jannel Abogado and Ayo himself with his assistant coaches have also stepped down from their posts.

Apart from the IATF, sanctions on UST and Ayo from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is also up with the Board of Trustees (BOT) set to ‘review and approve’ the recommendations made by Board of Managing Directors (BMD) last week.

Meanwhile, the JAO group along with CHED will also sit down today with pro-leagues PBA, PFL and Chooks 3x3 to share their best practices in the creation of guidelines and protocols for the training greenlight of collegiate teams.

BASKETBALL UAAP UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Olympian and PBA pioneer Orly Bauzon dead at 75
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After his playing years, Bauzon went into coaching and handled college teams like his alma mater UST, UP and Adamson.
Sports
fbfb
Raptors, Nuggets tie series vs foes
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Toronto Raptors and the Denver Nuggets posted wins on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) to even their series against their...
Sports
fbfb
Camp of UST’s Mark Nonoy meets with Adamson coach Franz Pumaren
2 hours ago
Adding to an already-costly mass exodus from España, Nonoy's agent, Jax Chua, posted a photo of himself meeting with...
Sports
fbfb
Champions Showdown set
By Edgar De Castro | September 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The world’s elite players will see action next week as the $150,000 Online Chess 960 Champions Showdown gets underway on Sept. 11.
Sports
fbfb
Taking the high road
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The UAAP may be a victim of its own doing.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
35 minutes ago
Probe on UST training fiasco completed
By John Bryan Ulanday | 35 minutes ago
Made up of the Philippine Sports Commission, Games and Amusement Board and Department of Health, the tripartite JAO committee...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Saso keeps top ranking, ties for 29th
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso kept her top LPGA of Japan Tour ranking despite a tied for 29th finish in the Golf5 Ladies pro golf tournament ruled...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Eric Cray stays in shape for possible Olympic berth
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The 31-year-old Cray, who competed in Rio four years ago, has managed to stay in shape despite restrictions caused by the...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Saso blows record-tying bid with 2nd 71 in Golf5 tourney
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
Unable to flaunt the form that netted her back-to-back victories in Nagano and Hokkaido, the 19-year-old Fil-Japanese continued...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Pro hoops league a dream come true for Gilas women stalwarts
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
For Gilas women's mainstay Jack Animam and head coach Pat Aquino, the recent establishment of a women's pro hoops league in...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with