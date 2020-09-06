Probe on UST training fiasco completed

MANILA, Philippines — The jury is out as the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) group and the Commission on Higher Education have wrapped up their probe regarding the alleged quarantine protocol violation of the University of Santo Tomas during the pandemic.

Made up of the Philippine Sports Commission, Games and Amusement Board and Department of Health, the tripartite JAO committee along with CHED will submit its report Monday morning after more than two weeks of investigation.

The IATF and Department of Justice will be the recipients of the group's findings and will have the final say on the possible sanctions to be handed out on UST after conducting an alleged illegal training bubble in Sorsogon.

A press conference right after the group’s report submission is scheduled at 1 p.m.

Inquiries on UST started last month upon the discovery of the Growling Tigers bubble in Capuy, Sorsogon allegedly put up by coach Aldin Ayo amid restrictions on travel and sports training activities for non-pro teams.

The controversy sparked a free fall of multiple personalities from the Espana lair with the departure of CJ Cansino, Brent Paraiso, Rhenz Abando, Ira Bataller and Jun Asuncion.

UST athletic director Fr. Jannel Abogado and Ayo himself with his assistant coaches have also stepped down from their posts.

Apart from the IATF, sanctions on UST and Ayo from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is also up with the Board of Trustees (BOT) set to ‘review and approve’ the recommendations made by Board of Managing Directors (BMD) last week.

Meanwhile, the JAO group along with CHED will also sit down today with pro-leagues PBA, PFL and Chooks 3x3 to share their best practices in the creation of guidelines and protocols for the training greenlight of collegiate teams.