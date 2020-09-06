Camp of USTâ€™s Mark Nonoy meets with Adamson coach Franz Pumaren

MANILA, Philippines — With the University of Santo Tomas men's basketball program having all but imploded over the Sorsogon training “bubble” controversy, star point guard and former UAAP Rookie of the Year Mark Nonoy may end up playing for Adamson.

Adding to an already-costly mass exodus from España, Nonoy's agent, Jax Chua, posted a photo of himself meeting with Soaring Falcons head coach Franz Pumaren.

It is not clear what was discussed over the dinner, but the past few exits point to Nonoy leaving the team as well with UST's future uncertain.

The photo's caption read: "Dinner meeting with Coach Franz Pumaren" while the post has not yet been taken down as of this publishing.

A vital cog in former head coach Aldin Ayo's system, the spitfire point guard posted norms of 10 points, 3.9 boards, 2.3 assists, and 0.7 steals for the season.

He joins fellow Tigers in CJ Cansino, Rhenz Abando, Brent Paraiso, and Ira Bataller and Ayo himself in bidding the university goodbye, leaving the school's basketball program in shambles for the foreseeable future.

After coming off a finals run in UAAP Season 82, UST's men's basketball program went through a sudden meltdown after reports surfaced that UST head coach Aldin Ayo had been holding a "training bubble" in Sorsogon as far back as June, possibly in violation of social distancing protocols set by the coronavirus task force.

Separate bodies have been formed to investigate the issue.

Should he make the move to Adamson, the 5-foot-8 Nonoy will be joining an already loaded backcourt rotation that already includes the likes of Jerrick Ahanmisi, who has one more playing year, Jerom Lastimosa, Joem Sabandal and Jed Colonia. — Franco Luna