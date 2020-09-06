COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Raptors, Nuggets tie series vs foes
ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 5: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets handles the ball during the game against the LA Clippers during Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs on September 5, 2020 at The AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
ANDREW D. BERNSTEIN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 6, 2020 - 12:03pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Toronto Raptors and the Denver Nuggets posted wins on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) to even their series against their respective opponents in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

Defending champion Toronto took Game Four against the Boston Celtics to put the series on a stalemate, 2-2, after losing their first two games.

Led by Pascal Siakam, the Raptors held off the Celtics, 100-93, in a game that they mostly controlled.

The Raptors outscored the Celtics 32-24 in the third salvo to create some breathing room after being at deadlock at the half, 49-all.

Siakam top-scored for the Raptors with 23 points and paired it with 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 11 boards and seven assists.

Serge Ibaka and Fred VanVleet chipped in with 18 and 17 markers, respectively.

Jayson Tatum paced the Celtics with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Kemba Walker was limited to 15 points in 40 minutes of play in the loss.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets took Game Two against the Los Angeles Clippers, 110-101, to tie the series at one game apiece.

In a wire-to-wire victory, the Nuggets made up for an embarassing Game One loss where they lost by 23 points.

Denver led the Clippers by as much as 23 at one point in the second quarter.

Jamal Crawford topscored for the Nuggets with 27 points, Nikola Jokic followed suit with 26 points and 18 boards.

Paul George was a bright spot for the Clippers with 22 points.

Kawhi Leonard struggled on the floor with only 13 points to his name off of 4-of-17 shooting.

