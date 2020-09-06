Olympian and PBA pioneer Orly Bauzon dead at 75

MANILA, Philippines — Former Olympian and PBA pioneer Orly Bauzon died on Saturday from cardiac arrest.

He was 75.

Bauzon, who played for the Philippine men's basketball team that saw action in the 1968 Olympics in Mexico, was a native of Calasio, Pangasinan.

He was also part of the late Baby Dalupan's unit in the Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand back in 1970.

His exploits in the national team also included a title run in the 1967 Asian Basketball Confederation (now known as the FIBA-Asia Men's Championship).

For his pro career, Bauzon was a member of the original Toyota Comets team that was one of the teams who played in the inaugural season of the PBA in 1975.

He then transferred to Mariwasa in 1978 before retiring from the pros.

Earlier in his career, Bauzon played for the multi-titled Ysmael Steel Admirals and the Meralco Reddy Kilowatts in the MICAA.

His former Toyota teammates Ramon Fernandez and Gil Cortez were among those who paid tribute to him following his death.

After his playing years, Bauzon went into coaching and handled college teams like his alma mater UST, UP and Adamson.

In 1992, he led the Adamson Soaring Falcons to the UAAP Finals but fell short of the title.

Bauzon's wife, Josie, was the first female commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission.