COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Eric Cray stays in shape for possible Olympic berth
Eric Cray
Philstar.com/FILE
Eric Cray stays in shape for possible Olympic berth
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 5, 2020 - 3:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am hurdler Eric Shauwn Cray is on course in finding his way back to the Olympics.

The 31-year-old Cray, who competed in Rio four years ago, has managed to stay in shape despite restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and should be on track at breaching the 400-meter hurdles Tokyo standard of 48.90 seconds.

“Eric is in the best shape he has ever been since his 48.98 personal best in 2016 and in comparison to practice, performing much faster than he was back then,” said Samantha Cray, Eric’s coach, in her telephone conversation athletics chief Philip Ella Juico.

Cray, who had raked in six gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games, clocked 46.5 during practice last April in Texas or at the height of the global health malady.

Before that, he timed in 47.8 in Albuquerque, New Mexico last February to eclipse his previous indoor personal best of 48.28 he set five years ago.

“This is because we’re putting more focus on his race pattern and speed endurance,” said Samantha.

If he keeps his training and stays healthy, Cray, who timed 50.21 to snare the 400m hurdles mint in the 2019 edition in Capas, Tarlac, could also be a cinch for at least a gold in the 2021 SEAG in Hanoi Vietnam.

The Crays are also hoping they could join their locally-based teammates in the National Championships slated in the second week of December, which serves an Olympic qualifying event.

OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ayo quits as UST coach
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Embattled UST senior men's basketball coach Aldin Ayo resigned from his position late Friday.
Sports
fbfb
Star karateka on a roll, breezes to finals of eChampions tiff
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
World No. 2 James delos Santos positioned himself for another golden performance as he hurdled Taylor Scott of Canada in the...
Sports
fbfb
Denice Zamboanga ready to clash with Angela Lee after emphatic win
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Branded as a "tune-up" bout for her eventual clash with atomweight titlist Angela Lee, Zamboanga made easy work of Thai foe...
Sports
fbfb
Saso blows record-tying bid with 2nd 71 in Golf5 tourney
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Unable to flaunt the form that netted her back-to-back victories in Nagano and Hokkaido, the 19-year-old Fil-Japanese continued...
Sports
fbfb
PBA eyes October 9 season resumption
By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
If plans don’t miscarry, the PBA will restart its suspended 45th season on Oct. 9 and end hostilities by Dec. 10 or...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Eric Cray stays in shape for possible Olympic berth
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The 31-year-old Cray, who competed in Rio four years ago, has managed to stay in shape despite restrictions caused by the...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Pro hoops league a dream come true for Gilas women stalwarts
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
For Gilas women's mainstay Jack Animam and head coach Pat Aquino, the recent establishment of a women's pro hoops league in...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Busy September for Obiena
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics bet EJ Obiena kicks off a very busy schedule this month when he sees action in the International Golden Roof...
Sports
fbfb
Serena rolls on; Murray crashes out
September 5, 2020 - 12:00am
Serena Williams continued her hunt for a record seventh US Open title with a straight-sets win on Thursday as Andy Murray crashed out in the second round at Flushing Meadows.
17 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
The future of PE
By Bill Velasco | September 5, 2020 - 12:00am
“Adversity introduces a man to himself.” – Albert Einstein
17 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with