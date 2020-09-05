Eric Cray stays in shape for possible Olympic berth

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Am hurdler Eric Shauwn Cray is on course in finding his way back to the Olympics.

The 31-year-old Cray, who competed in Rio four years ago, has managed to stay in shape despite restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and should be on track at breaching the 400-meter hurdles Tokyo standard of 48.90 seconds.

“Eric is in the best shape he has ever been since his 48.98 personal best in 2016 and in comparison to practice, performing much faster than he was back then,” said Samantha Cray, Eric’s coach, in her telephone conversation athletics chief Philip Ella Juico.

Cray, who had raked in six gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games, clocked 46.5 during practice last April in Texas or at the height of the global health malady.

Before that, he timed in 47.8 in Albuquerque, New Mexico last February to eclipse his previous indoor personal best of 48.28 he set five years ago.

“This is because we’re putting more focus on his race pattern and speed endurance,” said Samantha.

If he keeps his training and stays healthy, Cray, who timed 50.21 to snare the 400m hurdles mint in the 2019 edition in Capas, Tarlac, could also be a cinch for at least a gold in the 2021 SEAG in Hanoi Vietnam.

The Crays are also hoping they could join their locally-based teammates in the National Championships slated in the second week of December, which serves an Olympic qualifying event.