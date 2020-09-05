Pro hoops league a dream come true for Gilas women stalwarts

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas women's squad has enjoyed its fair share of success -- with a Southeast Asian Games gold medal as the most recent addition to its achievements.

But for Gilas women's mainstay Jack Animam and head coach Pat Aquino, the recent establishment of a women's pro hoops league in the country is the finest product of their work.

"All throughout these years, yun talaga yung gusto namin mangyari, yun talaga pinaglalaban namin," Animam told Philstar.com in a Zoom interview.

"Pinapatunayan namin na dapat merong place ang women's basketball hindi lang sa national team but in general... maestablish talaga yung women's pro league," she added.

The Games and Amusement Board recently gave the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) the pro stamp, making it the first-ever professional league for women hoopers in the country.

Animam, Aquino and the rest of the national team have long batted for the development, and sees the WNBL's pro status as a dream realized.

"That's what we have been trying to tell everybody that its really fun watching women's basketball... It's been about leveling up, not only with what we have accomplished here locally but also internationally," Aquino said in a separate interview.

"This pro league, it's a venue to make us more popular and recognized... this is one big venue for the girls," he added.

Set to tip off January 2021, the WNBL will serve as an aspiration for women hoops players across the country after playing through their collegiate careers.

The WNBL will hold its inaugural draft for its first pro season in October.