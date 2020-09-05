COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship
Denice Zamboanga ready to clash with Angela Lee after emphatic win
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 5, 2020 - 1:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — Denice Zamboanga believes she is ready for the ONE Championship atomweight title after an emphatic victory in her last fight.

Branded as a "tune-up" bout for her eventual clash with atomweight titlist Angela Lee, Zamboanga made easy work of Thai foe Watsapinya Kaewkhong just last week.

The Filipina fighter only needed about a minute and a half to subdue Kaewkhong and subdue the national Judo champ with an Americana.

Zamboanga now waits for Singapore's borders to open so Lee can defend her title.

"Once the world goes back to normal, I think I'm ready to face Angela. She's my idol," the 23-year-old said.

But if ONE Championship offers her another foe in the circle before Lee, Zamboanga is nothing but accepting of the challenge.

"If the situation stays like this for some time, and if ONE Championship is giving me the chance to fight agian, the I'll take another fight," she said.

Zamboanga is currently undefeated in ONE Championship, with three convincing victories under her belt.

The Quezon City-born fighter aims to be the first Filipina champion in the Singapore-based promotion.

