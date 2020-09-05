COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Star karateka on a roll, breezes to finals of eChampions tiff
James delos Santos
Released
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 5, 2020 - 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — When it rains, it pours.

World No. 2 James delos Santos positioned himself for another golden performance as he hurdled Taylor Scott of Canada in the semifinals of the eChampions Trophy World Series #1 Saturday.

The 30-year-old Delos Santos won after Scott’s video entry was rejected, allowing the former Southeast Asian Games double bronze medalist a free ride to the finals against Domont Matias Moreno of Switzerland.

The final round was being played at press time and the results are expected to come out Sunday.

The victory ensured delos Santos of at least a silver medal and a chance at a sixth gold.

“Will just do what I’ve been doing, perform the best I can and try to win another gold,” said delos Santos.

Delos Santos has been on fire of late, harvesting a total of five mints, a couple of silvers and a bronze in 13 tournaments spanning four months, or since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown was implemented last March.

And a gold would not only add to delos Santos’ growing collection but also earn him precious ranking points as he tries to catch up on World No. 1 Eduardo Garcia of Portugal.

