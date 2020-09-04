Saso rebounds but falls by 6 in Golf5 Ladies golf tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso recovered from a wobbly start but her eagle-aided 71 still dropped her six strokes off the pace at the start of the Golf5 Ladies pro golf tournament at the Mizunami course in Gifu Prefecture, central Honshu, Japan Friday.

Rumi Yoshiba, who limped to joint 60th at Nitori Ladies, sizzled in tough, chilly conditions, gunning down seven birdies for a bogey-free 65 card and the early momentum in the 54-hole championship marred by a two-hour delay due to threat of lightning.

Mizuki Tanaka, who missed the cut in NEC Karuizawa and ended up joint 50th at Nitori Ladies, actually took charge with an early 66 marked by four birdies in a backside start but yielded the first day spotlight in overcast skies to a hot-finishing Yoshiba.

Miyu Yamashita shot a 67 for solo third while seven others turned in similar 68s, including Momo Yoshikawa and amateur Mayu Wakui, as Saso groped for form coming off back-to-back victories and 16-time JLPGA Tour winner Ai Suzuki failed to sustain a scorching start and finished with a 70.

The ICTSI-backed Saso, whose victories at NEC Karuizawa and Nitori Ladies installed as the top favorite in the Y60 million championship, struggled big-time at the tight, up-and-down layout she described as one where “there are many tee shots where you cannot see the green.”

The Fil-Japanese fumbled with a bogey on the par-5 second hole and came out of the long break with another bogey on the sixth before birdying No. 7 then hitting an eagle on the par-5 10th. But she opted not to force the issue given the difficult conditions and settled for pars the rest of the way for joint 39th.

Suzuki, holder of a three-victory romp late last year which Saso is aiming to match, had a glimpse of Saso’s shaky start in a flight ahead and went to work early with three straight birdies from No. 2 to seize early control.

But the 26-year-old veteran stumbled with a double bogey on the difficult par-5 No. 5, recovered the strokes with birdies linking both nines, only to yield them again on the two par-3s. She, however, birdied the 17th to save a 70 for joint 27th.