Jazz's Mitchell collaborates with Marvel, Crayola in latest sneaker drop

MANILA, Philippines – The Utah Jazz may have been booted out of the playoffs, but the drip continues for Donovan Mitchell, who recently dropping his newest signature shoe with adidas "D.O.N., Issue #2".

In the second version of his signature footware line, the sneaker's name remains a testament to Mitchell's motto of "Determination Over Negativity".

The All-Star guard's newest footwear drop includes collaborations with brands Marvel and Crayola.

Known for his nickname on the court "Spida", the D.O.N. Issue #2 x Marvel will feature a electric green "Spidey-Sense" colorway.

The colorway will have a glow-in-the-dark silhouette with Glory Mint, Signal Green and Solar Red hues.

A Spider-Man graphic will also be inside the tongue, "Spidey-Sense!" inscription on the lacing and "BOOM" and "POW" text on the outsole to complete the comic book-like feel of the partnership.

Meanwhile, the Crayola collab brings a more personal and deeper connection with Mitchell.

For Mitchell, the collab represents his desire to inspire others to express themselves on the court, in the classroom and in life.

It was also inspired by Mitchell's mother who is an elementary school teacher.

The Crayola pack features three solid, bright colored sneaker sets in iconic Crayola Colors: Sky Blue, Banana Mania and Jazzberry Jam.

Inscriptions of "Free to Create" on the lacing and "Crayola" written on the outsole completes the collab.

Apart from the aesthetic of the collaborations, the D.O.N. Issue #2 collection features a "BOUNCE" midsole that gives enhanced comfort and stability for explosive on-court movements.

The collection also has a higher heel counter to call attention to the guard's spider inspired logo.

The upper features an engineered soft and breathable mesh that provides improved lateral support through a webbed lacing system.

In addition to the "Spidey Sense" colorway and the Crayola pack, more styles of the D.O.N. Issue #2 will be released throughout the year.

Sneakerheads can grab a pair — all priced at Php5,500 — at adidas.com.ph and select retailers.

Nine different colors will be released as part of the "Team" pack, "Gummy", a retro purple and gold hued "Pick & Roll" sneaker, and "Mind Over Matter" — a tribute to an important motto for Mitchell.

Aside from the sneakers, the launch will also include Mitchell's inaugural apparel collection that retails between Php1500 to Php4000 at adidas.com.ph and select retailers.