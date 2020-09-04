COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
CHED, Sports JAO to consult pro leagues on best practices for collegiate training resumption
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - September 4, 2020 - 2:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – After a controversy that hounded collegiate sports for conducting activities during the pandemic, a similar program from the professional ranks is already in the works of the Sports Joint Administrative Order (JAO) group for the training resumption of amateur teams.

Made up of the Philippine Sports Commission, Games and Amusement Board and Department of Health, the Sports JAO met with the Commission on Higher Education yesterday and came out with a plan to work with the pro-leagues in crafting guidelines to be adopted by varsity squads.

The said tripartite Sports JAO was responsible in crafting the training restart program of pro sports as early as July. Though it was delayed for a while, pro sports teams have already plunged back to practice since last month.

“We will sit down as a group with the CHED to craft guidelines with the pro-leagues sharing best practices before amateurs can start,” said GAB chairman Baham Mitra, emphasizing the united concern for all sports under one industry.

“GAB will meet with the PBA, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, and PFL to request them to present their best practices on Monday afternoon in a joint press conference with CHED so that it can be used as a reference for the amateurs to emulate.”

Varsity squads, considered as non-pro, became the center of several inquiries the past month following the discovery of University of Santo Tomas basketball team’s training bubble in Sorsogon.

NU and UP are also facing the same allegations with reported training in Laguna and Cavite, respectively, though they have already denied it.

Verdict on UST is already on the table of UAAP Board of Trustees for review and approval based on the recommendations from the UAAP Board of Managing Directors.

UAAP BMD did not detail the said recommendations but the STAR learned that it may revolve around Growling Tigers head coach Aldin Ayo for being allegedly responsible in staging the training bubble in his hometown of Capuy, Sorsogon.

With possible penalties on his way, Ayo has reportedly stepped down from his post though UST is yet to confirm pending the official resignation letter.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is set to enter the picture regarding the still unresolved issue as Sports JAO team led by PSC national training director Marc Velasco, GAB's Mitra and DOH official Rodley Carza with CHED chairman Prospero De Vera and executive director Atty. Cindy Jaro vowed to submit its findings after another meeting on Monday.

The group will also forward the final report that will include possible sanctions to the Inter-Agency Task Force

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
