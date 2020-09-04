COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Murray crashes out of US Open in Round Two
Andy Murray of Great Britain cools down on a changeover during his Men's Singles second round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on Day Four of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City.
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP
(Philstar.com) - September 4, 2020 - 12:30pm

NEW YORK – Andy Murray crashed out of the US Open second round in straight sets to 15th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

The former world number one was demolished by the 20-year-old Canadian 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in 2hr 8min.

Murray, playing in his first singles Grand Slam since the 2019 Australian Open, had rallied to win a thrilling five-set match against Japan's 49th-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka the first round on Tuesday.

But the Scotsman, who is trying to rebuild his career after an injury-ravaged three years, was unable to repeat the heroics against the big-serving 21st-ranked Auger-Aliassime who dominated from start to finish.

The Canadian smashed 24 aces and 52 winners in a one-sided affair. Murray mustered just two aces and nine winners.

Felix Auger-Aliassime amassed 97 winning points compared to Murray's 68.

