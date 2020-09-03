PBA participation in East Asia Super League still up for discussion

MANILA, Philippines – PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said there are still several matters to be discussed in terms of the league’s participation in the East Asia Super League (EASL) given its new structure and format.

The EASL recently forged an agreement with FIBA to run an annual league beginning 2021 featuring the top eight clubs from the region now playing in a home-and-away format. Previously, the EASL's Terrific 12 tournament played in Macau for about a week.

“Three things: first, it will still be discussed by the board of governors. Second, it depends on the schedule. Third, since it’s now under FIBA, so it will be an SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) matter,” Marcial said.

There’s also matters the PBA needs some clarification from organizers.

“Can we send a PBA selection or can we send the Gilas (Pilipinas) team?” PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said.

Vargas added they likewise want to know if FIBA’s eligibility rules will be applied.

“There are instances before when some PBA players weren’t allowed based on FIBA rules,” he said, referring to Meralco’s Chris Newsome who were deemed ineligible as local players in the FIBA Asia Champions Cup in 2018.