Suzuki all eyes on Saso as Golf5 unwraps

MANILA, Philippines – Ai Suzuki will have a rear side view of how tough Yuka Saso has become in just four tournaments in the LPGA of Japan Tour, eager to stop the red-hot Filipino-Japanese rookie ace and keep her record intact in the Golf45 Ladies professional golf tournament unfolding Friday in Gifu Prefecture in central Honshu.

Suzuki drew a 10:30 a.m. start on No. 1 with Earth Mondahmin Cup playoff tormentor Ayaka Watanabe and fellow JLPGA stalwart Lala Anai, just behind Saso’s 10:20 a.m. group of Erika Hara and Matsuda Suzuhide, giving the event’s top two draws the chance to size each other early for a possible title collision on Sunday.

After yielding to Watanabe in sudden death in Chiba where Saso debuted with a joint fifth place effort last June, the 26-year-old Suzuki struggled to finish tied at 22nd in the NEC Karuizawa in Nagano last June which the two-time Philippine Open titlist ruled in come-from-behind fashion.

A 16-time winner on the region’s premier circuit, Suzuki didn’t see action in last week’s Nitori Ladies in Hokkaido, which Saso dominated to emerge the tour’s No. 1 and move a win away from matching the former’s three-victory romp in November last year, a record streak highlighted by her romp in the Japan Classic, which also served as an LPGA Tour event.

But a slew of other talented aces are also out to contend for the crown in the 54-hole championship, including Fujita Saito and Sakura Koiwai, whom Saso had foiled in her back-to-back feats, along with Chie Ariemura, Yuka Yasuda, Mika Miyazato, Miki Uehara, Hikaru Yoshimoto, Ayak Furue, Mamiko Higa and Oshiro Satsuki, making the title chase wide-open.

Still, focus will be on the 19-year-old ICTSI-backed Saso, whose strong, impressive start in the lucrative circuit has instilled fear among the veteran campaigners and rising stars alike.

But as her wont, Saso would opt to tone down expectations, treating each campaign a new challenge and a new venue to learn from as she tries to gain more confidence and improve her craft with an eye on the world No. 1 ranking.

“In golf, anything can happen, so every tournament is part of the process,” said the 2018 Asian Games gold medalist, who jumped from as low as No. 282 at the end of last year to No. 76 following her back-to-back title romps.

A third straight victory will not only match Suzuki’s record but will also make Saso the first teen to achieve the feat.

The event, the fourth in the shortened JLPGA season due to pandemic, offers a total prize fund of Y60 million (around $566,000) and serves as a tune-up for next week’s Japan LPGA Championship, a Y300 million event in Okayama.