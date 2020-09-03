Ex-Wrestler 'The Rock', family catch COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his whole family have reportedly caught the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Johnson announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that he, his wife Lauren and two daughters, aged two and four years old, all tested positive.
Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings. Stay healthy, my friends. DJ ???? #controlthecontrollables
The ex-WWE star referred to the situation as "one of the most challenging and difficult things" they have been through as a family.
Johnson said that his family contracted the virus through family friends.
He said that his daughters had a sore throat and cough, but otherwise did not experience any serious symptoms.
Johnson also says that they are now all "healthy and no longer contagious".
"We as a family are good. We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side... We are no longer contagious," Johnson said.
The former wrestler reminded everyone to wear a mask and get tested if you have contact with anybody.
