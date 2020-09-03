Ex-Wrestler 'The Rock', family catch COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his whole family have reportedly caught the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Johnson announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that he, his wife Lauren and two daughters, aged two and four years old, all tested positive.

The ex-WWE star referred to the situation as "one of the most challenging and difficult things" they have been through as a family.

Johnson said that his family contracted the virus through family friends.

He said that his daughters had a sore throat and cough, but otherwise did not experience any serious symptoms.

Johnson also says that they are now all "healthy and no longer contagious".

"We as a family are good. We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side... We are no longer contagious," Johnson said.

The former wrestler reminded everyone to wear a mask and get tested if you have contact with anybody.