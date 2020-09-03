Kaiâ€™s G League training on

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Kai Sotto
Fiba.com
Kai’s G League training on
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - September 3, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The quest for a golden NBA dream officially begins for Filipino pride Kai Sotto with the training camp opener for the NBA G League squad in Walnut Creek, California.

Sotto, who spent most of his time under the East West Private training center in Atlanta, Georgia, trooped to the west coast to buckle down to real work in the G League select team’s early preparations for the 2021 Season.

Sporting jersey No. 11, Sotto shared a sneak peek of his squad’s first day in the lab together with other high school standouts Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Jonathan Kuminga and Daishen Nix.

