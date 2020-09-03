COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Will UAAP withhold sanctions?
SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson (The Philippine Star) - September 3, 2020 - 12:00am

The UAAP Board of Managing Directors will be convened today to take up alleged IATF violations by the UST men’s basketball team and NU women’s volleyball team. In a statement, the UAAP said it will review the reports of UST and NU concerning the alleged violations and tackle other related cases before taking pertinent actions. The understanding is the Managing Directors will evaluate whether the allegations are fact or fiction then submit a recommendation to the Board of Trustees made up of the member school presidents.

Last Tuesday, a body sanctioned by the IATF to draft the health/safety protocols for sports got together to hear out UST and NU on the allegations. UST was represented by two lawyers, not its athletic director, not the concerned coach. The meeting was called to gather facts and nobody had any intention to conduct a quasi-court proceeding. UST’s athletic director recently resigned in the wake of the bubble scandal and his predecessor has been named his successor. Represented in the meeting were PSC, DOH, GAB, CHED, UAAP, NU and UST. NU was represented by coach Otie Camangian.

UST submitted its report to CHED, DOH and UAAP but not to PSC and GAB. Neither the PSC nor GAB insisted to be given a copy of the report. UST reportedly said it wanted to turn in the report “only to law enforcement agencies” and invoked the “data privacy law.” GAB chairman Baham Mitra said his agency attended the meeting only to provide whatever assistance it could give and as a signatory to the Joint Administrative Order on sports approved by the IATF. The meeting turned out to be inconsequential because with UST’s refusal to share its findings with the PSC and GAB, there could be no collective discussion on the issues at hand. The PSC delivered this statement after the meeting: “NU was present and committed to cooperate with any government inquiry on the matter. They also answered clarificatory questions from government agencies present. With regard to UST, the PSC cannot comment at the moment. UST submitted its report only to CHED, DOH and UAAP.”

There is talk that the UST men’s basketball coaching staff received clearance from the “local IATF” to conduct training in Sorsogon. But was the “local IATF” authorized to go against the guidelines of the “national” IATF? If nothing was wrong with what UST did, why are the varsity players leaving the team one by one? C. J. Cansino, Ira Bataller, Rhenz Abando, Brent Paraiso and Jun Asuncion are all gone. Import Chabi Yo said he’s staying with the varsity but at 24, what options does he have left? Were the players in the Sorsogon camp badly treated as some claimed in their tweets? Was there a form asking for parental or a guardian’s consent to allow the players to go to Sorsogon without the school or team officials being accountable for anything untoward that may happen? Were the players forced to attend the camp at the threat of losing their scholarships and allowances? If these are proved to be true, the violations are beyond IATF guidelines, they attack the heart of the values and principles that the UAAP stands for. The argument that the team practiced in Sorsogon for a non-UAAP purpose is unacceptable. For one thing, it’s a lie. For another thing, it’s a transgression of a national government guideline.

IATF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NCAA ends broadcast deal with ABS-CBN
By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
After just five years, the NCAA on Tuesday officially terminated the remainder of its 10-year contract with ABS-CBN.
Sports
fbfb
Perasol says UP Maroons did not violate quarantine protocols
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
UP head coach Bo Perasol insisted that the Fighting Maroons did not breach any quarantine protocols following reports of a...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto begins NBA G League journey
By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Sotto, along with Filipino-American Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Jonathan Kuminga and Princepal Singh, is currently...
Sports
fbfb
No urgency for Gilas to resume training
By Olmin Leyba | 7 hours ago
Even as restricted training has resumed for the professional dribblers, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is in no rush...
Sports
fbfb
Abando heading to Letran?
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Rising star Rhenz Abando became the latest UST Tiger to pack his bags and move out of España.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Serena rips foe; Murray survives 5-set grind
September 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Serena Williams’ quest for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam got off the mark as Andy Murray rolled back the years with a vintage comeback at the US Open Tuesday.c
57 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
Horse-racing back at Metro Turf Sunday
By John Bryan Ulanday | September 3, 2020 - 12:00am
Philippine horce-racing makes its return this Sunday at the Metro Manila Turf Club in Malvar, Batangas after a six-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
57 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
Will UAAP withhold sanctions?
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The UAAP Board of Managing Directors will be convened today to take up alleged IATF violations by the UST men’s basketball team and NU women’s volleyball team.
57 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
10 hours ago
Philippine football squads return to practice
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
After months of hiatus due to the health crisis, the professional footballers are finally seeing action again.
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Philippines first women's pro hoops league eyes January 2021 debut
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Though stymied by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the second season of the WNBL — this time as a professional...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with