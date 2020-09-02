COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
NCAA ends broadcast deal with ABS-CBN
Mark Sangalang of Letran (right) fakes off Damie Cuntapay and Clint Doliguez of San Beda.
Joey Mendoza
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - September 2, 2020 - 7:28pm

MANILA, Philippines – After just five years, the NCAA on Tuesday officially terminated the remainder of its 10-year contract with ABS-CBN.

“It’s already terminated,” said a reputable source who requested anonymity.

The source, however, did not mention of the specifics of the contract termination if whether the NCAA Policy Board — headed by Letran rector and president Fr. Clarence Marquez, OP — asked a concession or a compromise since there was still over P100 million left in remaining five years of their initial deal.

ABS-CBN had actually requested to discontinue its pact two weeks ago after the network went off air last May 5 that lefty its partners in sports like the NCAA practically homeless.

Also losing a TV home were the UAAP, Premier Volleyball League, ONE Championship and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League among others.

And now the NCAA has started its search for a new one.

A source already revealed that the NCAA has received feelers from two stations — GMA 7 and CNN Philippines.

TV5 should also be in the mix, being the NCAA’s former home and having heavily invested heavily into sports including the NBA.

The NCAA is hoping to start its Season 96 early next year assuming the COVID-19 pandemic condition improves.

