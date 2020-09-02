No urgency for Gilas to resume training

MANILA, Philippines – Even as restricted training has resumed for the professional dribblers, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is in no rush to send Gilas Pilipinas back to the gym for its own session.

SBP president Al Panlilio said the federation is awaiting guidance from the IATF and government agencies to ensure a safe return to training for the national dribblers. The IATF had previously greenlit small group trainings for the PBA and other pro leagues like Chooks to Go 3x3 Pilipinas.

“We are still working with the government on the restart of training for National Teams,” Panlilio told the STAR.

SBP is among the group of national sports associations (NSAs) collaborating with the Philippine Olympic Committee, the Philippine Sports Commission and other government agencies to make the proposed training restart for Team Philippines happen.

The basketball body is gearing up Gilas Pilipinas for the reset 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, among other international meets.

“All NSAs with national teams already want to restart, too, but we want to make sure we follow the lead of our government leaders,” said Panlilio.

“We in the SBP have adapted the ‘better safe than sorry’ principle. That’s why we’re not rushing the national team to just train without safety and health protocols in place,” executive director Sonny Barrios said during the recent POC webinar.

The SBP, meanwhile, has been busy with the initial stages of preparations for the co-hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Barrios said zoom meetings with counterparts from FIBA and co-hosts Japan and Indonesia have been ongoing.

“Different working groups were assembled — operations, finances, administration. Also we just approved the event logo for 2023 and discussions are being held among ourselves, Fiba and Japan as to when we can launch it digitally,” he said.