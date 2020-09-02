COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
No urgency for Gilas to resume training
Gilas Pilipinas
STAR/File
No urgency for Gilas to resume training
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - September 2, 2020 - 5:32pm

MANILA, Philippines – Even as restricted training has resumed for the professional dribblers, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is in no rush to send Gilas Pilipinas back to the gym for its own session.

SBP president Al Panlilio said the federation is awaiting guidance from the IATF and government agencies to ensure a safe return to training for the national dribblers. The IATF had previously greenlit small group trainings for the PBA and other pro leagues like Chooks to Go 3x3 Pilipinas.

“We are still working with the government on the restart of training for National Teams,” Panlilio told the STAR.

SBP is among the group of national sports associations (NSAs) collaborating with the Philippine Olympic Committee, the Philippine Sports Commission and other government agencies to make the proposed training restart for Team Philippines happen.

The basketball body is gearing up Gilas Pilipinas for the reset 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, among other international meets.

“All NSAs with national teams already want to restart, too, but we want to make sure we follow the lead of our government leaders,” said Panlilio.

“We in the SBP have adapted the ‘better safe than sorry’ principle. That’s why we’re not rushing the national team to just train without safety and health protocols in place,” executive director Sonny Barrios said during the recent POC webinar.

The SBP, meanwhile, has been busy with the initial stages of preparations for the co-hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Barrios said zoom meetings with counterparts from FIBA and co-hosts Japan and Indonesia have been ongoing.

“Different working groups were assembled — operations, finances, administration. Also we just approved the event logo for 2023 and discussions are being held among ourselves, Fiba and Japan as to when we can launch it digitally,” he said.

GILAS SBP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto begins NBA G League journey
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Sotto, along with Filipino-American Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Jonathan Kuminga and Princepal Singh, is currently...
Sports
fbfb
Exclusive
‘Gamer Girls’ is a haven for women in esports
By Michelle Lojo | 7 hours ago
One of GGP’s main goals is to create a safe space for women gamers to enjoy plying their trade without fear of being...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines first women's pro hoops league eyes January 2021 debut
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Though stymied by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the second season of the WNBL — this time as a professional...
Sports
fbfb
Saso-Suzuki JLPGA duel looms
By Dante Navarro | 5 hours ago
The stakes are a little bit smaller but the rewards remain greater for a record-chasing Yuka Saso, who will be shooting for...
Sports
fbfb
Venus Williams out of US Open in first round for first time
6 hours ago
Venus Williams bowed out of the US Open in the first round for the first time in her professional career on Tuesday (Wednesday,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
No urgency for Gilas to resume training
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Even as restricted training has resumed for the professional dribblers, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is in no rush...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Philippine football squads return to practice
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After months of hiatus due to the health crisis, the professional footballers are finally seeing action again.
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
UFC teams up with China to prepare athletes for Olympics
6 hours ago
The Ultimate Fighting Championship will help train a range of Chinese Olympic athletes to get them in shape for next summer's...
Sports
fbfb
6 hours ago
Serena, Murray advance on US Open Day Two
6 hours ago
Serena Williams' quest for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam got off the mark as Andy Murray rolled back the years with a...
Sports
fbfb
18 hours ago
Ancajas defers move to bantam
By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
IBF superflyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas is in no hurry to move up to the bantamweight division even as some quarters are...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with