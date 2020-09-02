Fate of UST, NU now on hands of IATF, UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – With cards already on the table, it’s now on the Inter-Agency Task Force probe group and the University of Athletic Association of the Philippines to plot and make the next move regarding the alleged training and possible protocol breach of University of Santo Tomas and National University during the pandemic.

Both UST and NU already presented their cases and submitted reports before the said parties Tuesday night, prompting the UAAP and IATF body to regroup separately, discuss the schools’ findings within their ranks and hand out possible verdicts — once and for all.

The UAAP has already set a Board of Managing Directors convention today.

Then next Monday, the IATF body — made up of Philippine Sports Commission, Department of Health and Games and Amusement Board with the Commission on Higher Education — will hold a separate session.

“The meeting was an important step towards the resolution of these issues that concern student athletes of UAAP member-schools. The UAAP BMD will convene to review these reports and tackle other related cases before taking pertinent actions,” the UAAP said in a statement.

“DOH, PSC, GAB and CHED will discuss their findings and possible actions on the next meeting,” added PSC national training director Marc Velasco.

In the said discussion Tuesday night, UST was represented by in-house legal counsel Atty. Alfonso Verzosa and legal coordinator Atty. Elgin Michael Perez, who formally turned over the result of the school’s internal probe on the alleged Sorsogon bubble.

NU, which is facing the same allegations after training footages of its Lady Bulldogs volleyball team surfaced online last week, was led by athletic director Otie Camangian.

Though the details of their respective reports have not been divulged yet, their cases were heard by PSC national training director Marc Velasco, DOH official Rodley Carza and GAB Chair Baham Mitra with CHED chair Prospero De Vera and executive director Atty. Cindy Jaro.

UAAP president Nonong Calanog and executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag also joined the gathering that lasted for more than three hours.

The tri-agency of PSC, DOH and GAB that drafted the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) for sports resumption is not expected to hand out possible sanctions without jurisdiction on the matter and could only recommend to the IATF serving as chief implementer of pandemic guidelines and protocols.

CHED, as the governing body for tertiary institutions, and UAAP, as the mother league of the said schools, also hold power and supervision if they decide to give any penalties.