Philippine football squads return to practice

MANILA, Philippines — It's back on the pitch for at least three teams of the Philippine Football League (PFL) amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After months of hiatus due to the health crisis, the professional footballers are finally seeing action again.

Related Stories PFL teams to start practices at Carmona facility

But this time, safety is of utmost importance.

Per Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president Mariano Araneta, PFL players received reminders from no less than Games and Amusement Board chairman Abraham Mitra himself before they resumed training.

"It's a matter of reminding them about the safety of the players and the safety of the venue," said Araneta during the online Philippine Sports Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"Each club has their own responsibility to make sure that the players are following safety protocols," he added.

Among those who returned to practice on Wednesday were United City FC (formerly Ceres Negros FC), Kaya FC-Iloilo and Stallion Laguna FC.

The PFL is hoping to kick off its new season 30 days after the clubs return to play.

According to league commissioner Coco Torre, the set-up may or may not be a "bubble" format.

"Either way of the two is doable," said Torres.

Apart from the three aforementioned clubs, a newcomer in Maharlika FC is aiming to include itself in the PFL this season.

It is currently waiting for its professional license.