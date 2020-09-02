Saso-Suzuki JLPGA duel looms

MANILA, Philippines — The stakes are a little bit smaller but the rewards remain greater for a record-chasing Yuka Saso, who will be shooting for a third straight LPGA of Japan Tour victory in the Golf5 Ladies professional golf tournament beginning Friday at the Mizunami course in Gifu Prefecture in central Honshu, Japan.

No less than Ai Suzuki is spearheading the elite cast out to stop the streaking 2018 Asian Games double gold medalist on her tracks although the 16-time JLPGA champion will be coming into the event a bit rusty due to lack of competitive play last month.

But the 26-year-old is expected to go flat out to foil Saso, 19, and keep her record of three straight JLPGA wins intact which the two-time Philippine Open titlist will be trying to match. Suzuki posted the streak late last year, including the Japan Classic, which also served as an LPGA Tour event.

A third straight victory, however, will make the ICTSI-backed Saso the first teen to achieve the feat.

The 54-hole Golf5 tournament, the fourth in the shortened JLPGA season due to pandemic, offers a total prize fund of Y60 million (around $566,000), a far cry from last week’s Y200 million ($1.8M) Nitori Ladies, which Saso ruled worth a whopping Y36 million (P16.5 million) in Hokkaido.

She earlier topped the NEC Karuizawa in Nagano after debuting with a joint fifth place effort in Earth Mondahmin Cup in Chiba last June.

But more than the prize money, Saso, now No. 76 in the world ranking, is focusing on matching Suzuki’s record. Another win will also bolster her confidence heading to the richest event lined up this year – the Y300 million Japan LPGA Championship in Okayama on Sept. 10-13.

The rest of the 108-player starting field are also all geared up for the top Y10 million purse (roughly P5 million), including Earth Mondahmin Cup winner Ayaka Watanabe, and Fujita Saito and Sakura Koiwai, players Saso had beaten in her back-to-back title romp.

Saso drew a 10:20 a.m. start with Erika Hara and Matsuda Suzuhide on No. 1, ahead of Suzuki’s group that includes Watanabe and Lala Anai.

“As I always say, I’ll just try to enjoy the game and stay focused,” said Saso when asked of her game plan this week. “It’s still the same, hit the fairways and improve on my iron shots and putting.”

Stats leader in a number of categories after three events, the 2018 Asian Games double gold medalist is expected to cash in on her length again although it is her improved putting that has made her more daunting and formidable.

“I started to use my (Piretti) putter in 2017 and it’s easy to set up. It isn’t the pin type and square-shaped but I just love using it,” she said.