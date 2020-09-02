Nuggets boot out Jazz; Celtics take 2-0 lead over Raptors

MANILA, Philippines — The Denver Nuggets battled back from a 1-3 series deficit to move on to the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs after escaping the Utah Jazz, 80-78, in Game Seven on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

A crucial turnover from Donovan Mitchell in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter doomed the Jazz after Gary Harris swiped the ball from behind.

Denver's Torrey Craig missed a layup that would've sealed the game, Mike Conley botched the potential game-winning three and gave the Nuggets the victory.

Denver will face the Los Angeles Clippers in the second round.

The Nuggets led the Jazz for most of the game with the frustration of losing a 3-1 series lead seemingly affecting Utah.

But a stellar defensive outing from the Jazz in the second half put them right back into the game.

Rudy Gobert converted on an alley-oop dunk with 47.5 ticks to go to tie the game at 78-all.

Big man Nikola Jokic paced the Nuggets in their series-clinching win with 30 points and 14 rebounds.

While Jamal Murray, who has been on a tear in their comeback efforts, tallied 17 markers.

Mitchell top-scored for the Jazz in the losing effort with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Gobert posted a double-double with 19 points and 18 rebounds.

Meanwhile in the other game, the Boston Celtics took a comeback win over the Toronto Raptors, 102-99.

Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart outscored the entire Raptors team in the final salvo, 27-21 to walk away with the win.

Celtics now lead the defending champions 2-0.