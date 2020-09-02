COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Kai Sotto begins NBA G League journey
Kai Sotto
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 2, 2020 - 8:54am

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto has taken the first steps of his new journey in the NBA G League as the select team arrived in California earlier this week.

Sotto, along with Filipino-American Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Jonathan Kuminga and Princepal Singh, is currently in Walnut Creek for skill work.

The group of players are training under head coach Brian Shaw, assistant coach Raasheed Abdul-Rahman and athletic trainer Pete Youngman.

Sotto shared updates of their training on his Instagram where he was seen interacting with teammates Green and Todd.

The select team will banner the G League's alternative path for elite prospects looking to play in the NBA.

Veteran player are expected to fill the roster along with Sotto and the other young prospects.

They will participate in exhibition games against other G League teams and international clubs during the season.

