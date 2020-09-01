COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Saso keeps cash register ringing
Yuka Saso
Saso keeps cash register ringing
Abac Cordero (Philstar.com) - September 1, 2020 - 6:09pm

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso’s growing appetite for winning has left the cash register ringing for the 19-year-old Filipino-Japanese.

Last Sunday, Saso ruled the Nitori Ladies tournament in Hokkaido, making her the first rookie in the LPGA of Japan Tour to win back-to-back titles after her triumph at the NEC Karuizawa two weeks ago.

Her latest victory was worth Php16.5 million.

By a few clicks of the calculator, the reigning Asian Games champion made Php229,166 for each of the 72 holes she played in four days.

With her winning total of 275, which was 13-under at the Hokkaido layout, she mathematically earned Php60,000 per stroke.

Saso rolled in 17 birdies in four days, each one, again based on her fat paycheck, worth a staggering Php970,558.

Perhaps, she also had the most number of pars among the competitors at 49, each one worth Php336,734.

It’s almost mind-boggling.

In just three tournaments in the rich Japanese pro circuit, the long-hitting Saso has netted a total of Php27 million in earnings.

Saso has moved on top of the money list.

And she’s just getting started.

GOLF YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Reports: Rhenz Abando, Ira Bataller leave UST Tigers
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
“Thank you for your unending grace,” Abando tweeted.
Sports
fbfb
Saso jumps to No. 76 in women’s golf world rankings
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
From No. 221 to No. 117, the red-hot Fil-Japanese ace broke into the world women’s Top 80 at No. 76, easily the next...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy star karateka asserts online dominance
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Filipino James delos Santos continue to gain ranking points in his quest to become the highest ranked karateka online.
Sports
fbfb
This ex-Ateneo Team B cager has found his coaching calling in the US
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Senegal native Karbala “KG” Gueye was in line to be the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ first African center. Before...
Sports
fbfb
Serena Williams starts latest bid for 24th Slam on US Open Day 2
7 hours ago
Serena Williams continues her protracted pursuit of a record-tying 24th singles Grand Slam title on day two of the US Open...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
NU's Clarin shares 'Mamba mentality' to young female ballers
1 hour ago
Clarin, a UAAP champion, shared a personal message to Gracie Reyes, 14, and Alyssa Talao, 20, on her Instagram account, to...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Osaka using US Open as platform for activism
4 hours ago
Naomi Osaka arrived on court for her opening US Open game wearing a face mask bearing the name of Breonna Taylor, the African-American...
Sports
fbfb
7 hours ago
'Stressed out' Djokovic brings intensity to atmosphere-free US Open
7 hours ago
Novak Djokovic said his own "intensity" powered him into the second round of a crowdless US Open Monday as he started his...
Sports
fbfb
7 hours ago
Butler shines as Heat shock top-seeded Bucks
7 hours ago
Jimmy Butler seized control down the stretch, scoring a career-playoff high 40 points as the Miami Heat beat the Milwaukee...
Sports
fbfb
19 hours ago
Saso carving her own name
By Dante Navarro | 19 hours ago
One website called her Yuka Sasasa, other portals wrote her name down as Yuka Sasagi, Yuka Sassa and Yuka Sasao, and another...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with