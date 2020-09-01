Saso keeps cash register ringing

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso’s growing appetite for winning has left the cash register ringing for the 19-year-old Filipino-Japanese.

Last Sunday, Saso ruled the Nitori Ladies tournament in Hokkaido, making her the first rookie in the LPGA of Japan Tour to win back-to-back titles after her triumph at the NEC Karuizawa two weeks ago.

Her latest victory was worth Php16.5 million.

By a few clicks of the calculator, the reigning Asian Games champion made Php229,166 for each of the 72 holes she played in four days.

With her winning total of 275, which was 13-under at the Hokkaido layout, she mathematically earned Php60,000 per stroke.

Saso rolled in 17 birdies in four days, each one, again based on her fat paycheck, worth a staggering Php970,558.

Perhaps, she also had the most number of pars among the competitors at 49, each one worth Php336,734.

It’s almost mind-boggling.

In just three tournaments in the rich Japanese pro circuit, the long-hitting Saso has netted a total of Php27 million in earnings.

Saso has moved on top of the money list.

And she’s just getting started.