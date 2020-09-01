NU's Clarin shares 'Mamba mentality' to young female ballers

MANILA, Philippines — To culminate sports giant Nike's "Mamba Week", National University Lady Bulldog Camille Clarin gifted two up and coming female ballers with a limited-edition Kobe Bryant jersey to inspire the new generation of athletes in Manila.

Clarin, a UAAP champion, shared a personal message to Gracie Reyes, 14, and Alyssa Talao, 20, on her Instagram account, to inspire them to continue to be better every day in everything they do, down to the last detail – true to Bryant's work ethic.

LOOK: @camilleclarin shares her "Mamba Mentality" message to young female ballers Gracie Reyes and Alyssa Talao to culminate @Nike 's Mamba Week celebrations | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/1rYMRRPuMl — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) September 1, 2020

Reyes, who hails from Miriam College High School and plays point guard for its varsity team, is one of the most fearless competitor in girls’ high school basketball today.

She considers Clarin one of her idols after watching her at the FIBA Asia 2019 and UAAP Season 82.

“The Mamba Mentality has helped me realize that failure is integral to growth, so I hope you keep that fearless mindset and never lose the courage to try new things despite failure. Continue to apply that Mamba Mentality in everything you do, even off the court. So Gracie join me as we continue to further Kobe’s legacy through Mamba Mentality,” Clarin told Reyes.

Talao, meanwhile, is a former varsity player for Colegio San Agustin where she played shooting guard.

Despite being one of the shortest players on her team, she doesn’t let up.

Because just like Bryant, she believes in herself that she has the will to win and the ability to respond to challenges.

“Kobe pushed me to be better, and his Mamba Mentality helped me stay optimistic in times when I thought I couldn’t succeed. For you, I hope you never stop playing and I hope you always believe in yourself no matter what challenges are ahead. Continue to stay positive and use that Mamba mentality in everything you do not just on the court,” Clarin advised Talao.

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Clarin came from halfway across the world to her parents’ homeland the Philippines when she was recruited by one of the most celebratedprograms in women’s basketball in recent memory.

Playing her first UAAP year last season, she played an integral part in the Lady Bulldog’s quest for a sixth straight title and completing an astounding 96-game winning streak.

She also played for the women’s national team in the 2019 FIBA Asia Cup 3X3 tournament, where she helped bag the bronze medal.

Seeing the vast difference between men’s and women’s basketball in the country upon arriving, she has since become one of the firmest supporters of the women’s game in the Philippines.

“I just want to continue to help improve the conditions that surround us players off the court. One thing I loved about Kobe and shared with him is his passion for uplifting women in sports. The Mamba Mentality never mentioned anything about gender, which is why I highly recommend everyone to try and apply some of his lessons to the things we love and the sports we are dedicated to,” she shared during an interview with former Ateneo de Manila University courtside reporter Frannie Reyes.

Last week she joined Phillippine basketball names such as Kiefer Ravena and Jimmy Alapag during "Mamba Mentality Live", where they discussed the legacy of Kobe Bryant. She was also joined there by fellow Mamba disciple Kat Tan.